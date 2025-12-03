Ben Language Launches Technical and Graphic Production Team to Enhance Multilingual Digital Content

The Canadian agency expands its capabilities with a new technical and graphic team dedicated to multilingual web, DTP, and media production.

Our clients need multilingual content that is immediately usable, visually consistent, and ready for deployment across global digital platforms.” — Benjamin Tomas, Founder and CEO, Ben Language Translation Services Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Language Translation Services Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its new Technical and Graphic Production Team, created to strengthen the company’s ability to deliver high-quality multilingual digital content. This strategic expansion allows Ben Language to support clients with a broader range of production-ready solutions, going far beyond traditional translation services.As global audiences increasingly consume content through interactive websites, video platforms, mobile apps, and advanced learning systems, the demand for multilingual assets that are both accurate and visually consistent continues to grow. To meet this need, Ben Language has built an interdisciplinary team combining technical specialists, graphic designers, DTP experts, multimedia engineers, and certified translators.This newly formed unit will handle a full suite of multilingual production services, including:• Website translation and multilingual web integration, such as WordPress, Shopify, HTML/CSS adaptation, SEO alignment, and UX adjustments.• DTP, layout adaptation, and graphic design for highly formatted documents, marketing materials, and corporate publications using InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop.• Subtitling, closed captioning, and multimedia localisation, including SRT creation, timing correction, on-screen text adaptation, and multi-language video exports.• E-learning and training module localisation, covering SCORM packages, Articulate Storyline, Rise 360, and Captivate content.• Software and UI engineering, including resource file handling, linguistic QA, and interface optimisation.“This new technical and graphic team allows us to bridge language, design, and technology in a way that delivers consistent quality at every stage of the workflow.”By integrating production and localisation in a single workflow, Ben Language offers businesses a streamlined process that reduces turnaround times, eliminates formatting inconsistencies, and ensures brand coherence in every language. Instead of managing multiple vendors, clients now benefit from a unified team capable of handling translation, layout, graphics, and deployment.This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Canadian and international businesses as they navigate global markets, digital transformation, and multilingual communication. Organizations interested in learning more about multilingual production or requesting a project assessment can Contact Ben Language to get a quote

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.