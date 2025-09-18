Frenchside Opens New Calgary Office to Expand French Translation Services in Alberta

Frenchside expands into Calgary to deliver certified French translation services across Alberta for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frenchside, a leading Canadian translation agency, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Calgary , Alberta. This expansion strengthens Frenchside’s presence in Western Canada and provides individuals, businesses, and institutions across the province with direct access to high-quality French translation services.With growing demand for professional French translation in Alberta, particularly in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and Lethbridge, the new office will ensure faster response times, closer collaboration with local clients, and personalized support for a wide range of projects.Certified French Translation Services in CalgaryFrenchside’s Calgary-based team offers French certified translations that are officially recognized by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Alberta courts, universities, and government authorities. These certified translations include:• Birth and marriage certificates• Academic diplomas and transcripts• Immigration documents• Driver’s licences and passports• Legal contracts and affidavits• Business and tax formsEach translation is delivered with a signed attestation and can be provided in both digital and printed format for official submission.Supporting Alberta’s Key IndustriesCalgary is a hub for energy, finance, construction, and professional services. Frenchside’s translators specialize in these sectors, ensuring accurate, industry-specific content adapted to Canadian French standards. Services cover:• Energy and oil & gas: technical documentation, HSE procedures, reports• Engineering and manufacturing: manuals, specifications, datasheets• Legal and compliance: contracts, tenders, court filings• Finance and accounting: audits, statements, investment summaries• Marketing and e-commerce: websites, brochures, product descriptions• Government and public sector: policies, RFPs, internal communications“Opening our Calgary office reflects our commitment to serving Alberta’s growing demand for professional French translation,” said Benjamin Thomas, Director at Frenchside. “We are proud to support both individuals and businesses with accurate, culturally adapted translations that meet local and national standards.”Serving Clients Across AlbertaWhile headquartered in Calgary, Frenchside continues to serve clients throughout the province, including Edmonton, Medicine Hat, St. Albert, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Spruce Grove, and Okotoks. Whether for legal firms, healthcare providers, startups, or government agencies, Frenchside offers secure and responsive French translation tailored to each client’s needs.Why Choose Frenchside in Calgary?• Certified translators for legal and official use• Native Canadian French for accurate localization• Expertise across Alberta’s key industries• Fast turnaround and guaranteed confidentiality• Wide range of supported file formats: Word, PDF, InDesign, Excel, HTMLAbout FrenchsideFounded with a mission to connect Canada’s communities through language, Frenchside provides professional translation services across the country. Its team of native French translators specializes in legal, technical, financial, medical, and business translation, ensuring precise and culturally adapted content for clients nationwide.For more information, please request your quote on frenchside.ca

