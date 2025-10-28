Ellipse World Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Translation and Localization Services

The Toronto-based translation agency marks three decades of trusted multilingual communication across Canada and beyond.

This milestone celebrates our clients’ loyalty and our translators’ dedication to quality, precision, and cultural expertise.” — Benjamin Thomas, Senior Translation Project Manager at Ellipse World

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellipse World, a leading translation agency , proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, marking three decades of commitment to linguistic excellence, client satisfaction, and innovation in translation and localization services across Canada.Founded in 1994, Ellipse World has evolved from a small Toronto-based language firm into one of Canada’s most respected providers of professional translation and interpretation solutions. With offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, the company now serves more than 1,500 corporate clients and public institutions across the country.“This milestone is not only a celebration of our longevity but of the trust and loyalty of our clients,” said Benjamin Beaudor, Senior Translation Project Manager at Ellipse World. “Over 30 years, we have built lasting relationships with Canadian businesses by combining human expertise with technology, ensuring every project is delivered with precision, reliability, and cultural sensitivity.”Ellipse World’s success lies in its strong network of more than 800 professional translators, interpreters, and localization specialists, each working exclusively into their native language. The company provides language services in over 50 languages, including French, English, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog, and Arabic.In recent years, Ellipse World has played a key role in supporting Canadian organizations with multilingual communication needs, ensuring that vital content—whether legal contracts, technical manuals, or healthcare materials—is accurately translated into Canadian French . The agency also assists clients with website localization, certified translations, transcreation, and interpretation for conferences, meetings, and online events.To maintain its reputation for quality, Ellipse World continues to invest in technology and training, adopting AI-assisted translation tools while preserving the essential role of human expertise. Every document undergoes rigorous review by a second linguist and a project manager to guarantee consistency, accuracy, and compliance with each client’s industry standards.Ellipse World’s quality-driven approach has earned the trust of major organizations such as the Canadian Cancer Society, Allianz, and McAsphalt Industries, as well as numerous law firms, manufacturers, and healthcare institutions. Its ability to combine speed, quality, and cultural understanding has made it a trusted partner for clients seeking to expand their presence across Canada’s bilingual and multicultural markets.Looking ahead, Ellipse World plans to strengthen its presence across North America and Europe while remaining faithful to its founding values: linguistic excellence, integrity, precision, and customer care.For media inquiries or to learn more about Ellipse World’s services, visit https://ellipseworld.ca or contact the team at info@ellipseworld.ca.About Ellipse WorldFounded in 1994, Ellipse World is a Canadian translation agency providing professional translation, localization, and interpretation services in more than 50 languages. With offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, the company serves over 1,500 clients nationwide, offering certified and industry-specific translations tailored to the legal, medical, technical, and business sectors. Learn more at https://ellipseworld.ca

