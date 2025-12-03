Mitacs partners with Qubo Consulting to expand access to workforce training in quantum computing

Mitacs-Qubo Workshop announcement and quantum company collaborators Qubo Consulting logo Mitacs Logo

Mitacs and Qubo Consulting offer quantum workshops in English and French for post-secondary students.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qubo Consulting Corporation, a quantum training organization, is launching six quantum workshops in partnership with Mitacs to prepare Canadian and international students for the quantum workforce.

The workshops are available to undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and university affiliates, and will showcase a variety of relevant quantum topics including:

● Introduction to Quantum Technologies – January 14, 2026

● Quantum Sensing Use Cases – January 28, 2026

● Quantum Computing Use Cases – February 11, 2026

● The Quantum Space Race – February 26, 2026

● Quantum Communication Use Cases – March 10, 2026

● Young’s Double Slit Demonstration & Workshop – March 24, 2026

“Canada’s competitiveness in quantum computing depends on the strength of our talent as much as our technology. By building a work-ready talent pipeline, we can turn breakthrough ideas into real-world solutions that drive economic growth — positioning Canada to continue as a leader in harnessing quantum’s power.” - Dr. Stephen Lucas, CEO, Mitacs.

This partnership is advancing and modernizing the workforce, equipping a talent pipeline with the knowledge and skills to navigate the rapidly evolving world of quantum technologies.

“The quantum ecosystem in Canada is evolving, and there is a growing demand for quantum talent. At Qubo, our goal is to equip learners with the skills and knowledge required to propel the quantum ecosystem forward. We provide quality quantum training that is both engaging and entertaining; before you realize it, you have learned some quantum physics. We are thrilled to offer bilingual quantum workshops in collaboration with the Quantum AlgoLab at the Institut quantique, Université de Sherbrooke.” - Katanya Kuntz, founder and CEO of Qubo Consulting.

Available with bilingual support in English and French from a francophone quantum expert with the Quantum AlgoLab at the Institut quantique, Université de Sherbrooke, this will be the third series of quantum workshops offered by Mitacs and Qubo Consulting.

Designed for technical and non-technical audiences, participants will learn about quantum technologies and their applications through live lectures, interactive case studies, and guest speakers from quantum companies including Aqarios, Open Quantum Design, Quantum Rings, Zero Point Cryogenics, Qubic Technologies, Photonics Foundry and Quantized Technologies Inc.

“At the Quantum AlgoLab, Université de Sherbrooke, we are dedicated to developing comprehensive quantum training. Because Qubo Consulting shares that commitment, this partnership was a natural fit — and we’re proud to provide the French-language component to ensure truly bilingual access across Canada’s quantum ecosystem.” Ghislain Lefebvre, Quantum AlgoLab Manager and Chief Partnership Officer, Université de Sherbrooke.

All workshops are open for free registration to college students, undergraduates, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and recent graduates (within the last 2 years) from Canadian institutions, as well as Mitacs program participants and alumni. Workshops will be delivered live online in English with bilingual support on the EDGE by Mitacs Training portal.

To sign up for workshops, participants will need to register or log in to a user account. To learn more about the quantum workshop series, visit: EDGE by Mitacs Training Portal. Any questions can be directed to training@mitacs.ca.

About Mitacs:

For over 25 years, Mitacs has helped grow the economy and develop the workforce of tomorrow, connecting industry with academia and global partners to solve real-world challenges. We support business-academic research collaboration through internships, co-funded with businesses, for undergraduate to graduate students and post-doctoral fellows. As a national innovation connector, Mitacs takes a talent-first approach to strengthen innovation capacity and drive global competitiveness. We serve as an essential research-commercialization bridge, accelerating market entry and growth for new products and services. This is a critical time for Canada to think big and take bold action. Mitacs is ready to help build a strong and resilient Canadian economy, powered by ideas, talent and innovation. Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.

About Qubo Consulting Corporation:

Qubo Consulting Corporation is making quantum accessible by creating custom educational experiences. Dedicated to supporting business leaders, non-profit and government organizations to make informed decisions about emerging, disruptive technology, Qubo Consulting offers unique quantum training and consulting solutions designed to prepare organizations to navigate the opportunities and threats of a post-quantum world.

About Quantum AlgoLab:

Since 2020, AlgoLab has been exploring the potential of quantum computing in several fields and boasts expertise that is unique in Quebec. The team works with companies, universities, and government agencies on collaborative research projects in materials simulation, quantum finance, quantum machine learning and more. The Quantum AlgoLab also offers training workshops for those wishing to learn more about quantum computing and its applications.

