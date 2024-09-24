Mitacs and Qubo Consulting Join Forces to Deliver Quantum Training to Canadian Students www.quboquantum.com www.mitacs.ca

Mitacs and Qubo Consulting are working together to deliver six (6) workshops to Canadian Students starting in October.

This shows our commitment to providing quality quantum training to Canadians. Using case studies and technologies, we are informing more Canadians about this burgeoning industry.” — Dr. Katanya Kuntz

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qubo Consulting Corp., a dynamic force in the quantum industry, is excited to announce six quantum workshops, focused on developing Canadian talent to enter the quantum workforce.

"At Qubo Consulting Corp. we believe in empowering Canadian learners to explore the quantum industry. These workshops, in partnership with Mitacs Inc., demonstrate our commitment to providing quality quantum training to grow the Canadian and Global Quantum Ecosystems. By showing current case studies and technologies that businesses can tailor to their specific goals, we are informing more Canadians about this burgeoning industry." shares Dr. Katanya Kuntz, Co-Founder and CEO.

The quantum training workshops offer Canadian university students, graduates, post-docs, and affiliates the chance to explore opportunities:

- Quantum Applications in Business

- The Quantum Threat and Solutions

- Business Communication

Some workshops will feature guest speakers from various roles in the quantum industry.

Stephanie Cosgrove, Manager, Programs & Skills Experience had this to say about the project, “Mitacs is thrilled to be partnering with Qubo Consulting Corp. to produce quantum training workshops. These will be a great way for participants to gain exposure to the quantum industry. As well, it is a fantastic opportunity for university affiliates and recent graduates to learn about our intern programs.”

The first workshop: Introduction to Quantum Technologies will be starting in October, and is accessible for students, post-docs, and affiliates to register for free on Mitacs Edge Website. All workshops will be presented in an online webinar format so that participants all across Canada may attend.

Qubo Consulting Corp. remains dedicated to growing the Canadian Quantum Ecosystem. This partnership is more than a solution; it's a strategic investment in the success and growth of the Canadian Quantum Industry.

For further information on the workshops:

https://edge.mitacs.ca/#/instructor-led-courses/feda3294-cfb1-4bbf-9f79-dbd1f96dd4f7

Visit us on the web: www.quboquantum.com

For further information on Qubo Consulting Corp., please contact:

