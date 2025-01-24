NAIT and Qubo Consulting Blazing a Trail to the Quantum Industry

NAIT x Qubo Quantum Certification for Professionals www.quboquantum.com Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

Qubo Consulting Corp. and The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology are launching two new Quantum Upskilling Certificates.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qubo Consulting Corp., a leader in the field of quantum training and consulting, and The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), a leading polytechnic in Canada, are excited to announce the launch of two quantum certificate programs, focused on introducing executives and engineers to quantum technologies and their applications.

“NAIT is excited to be one of, if not the first, post-secondary institutions in Canada to offer quantum training certification, in collaboration with Qubo Consulting Corp. Quantum computing and other quantum technologies are poised to disrupt every industry, and these courses will enable business executives and engineers to stay at the forefront of this revolution. The 1- and 2-hour formats also make it easy to integrate with a busy schedule.” says Surinder Padem, Program Manager – Digital Literacy & IT Training, Corporate & Continuing Education.

Two certificates are now available at NAIT, and no prior quantum knowledge is required for these courses:

Quantum for Executives

• Four 1-hour executive courses that are targeted to be a non-technical introduction to quantum technologies and their applications.

• Designed to address the knowledge gap, increase quantum literacy and expose Executives to the Quantum Industry.

• Language will be targeted to Executives (sector agnostic and non-technical).

Quantum for Engineers

• Four 2-hour upskilling/reskilling courses that are targeted to be a technical introduction to quantum technologies and their applications.

• Designed for a technical audience who wishes to increase their quantum literacy, and gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental concepts relevant to today's quantum tech industry.

• Language will be targeted to technical Engineers and Scientists with non-quantum backgrounds (e.g. RF engineer, computer/data scientist).

"At Qubo Consulting Corp. we believe in empowering the Canadian workforce to explore the quantum industry. We applaud NAIT for being a first-mover to offer these quantum training certificates. With 2025 being declared the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology by the U.N., this is the best time for people to begin exploring quantum technology!" shares Dr. Katanya Kuntz, CEO.

Registration is open on NAIT’s website and the first course, Quantum Solutions for Executives, starts in late February. All courses will be presented in remote live delivery so that participants all across Canada may attend.

Qubo Consulting Corp. is on a mission to grow the Canadian quantum ecosystem. In collaboration with NAIT, we are offering engineers, scientists and executives the opportunity to gain a competitive advantage, solve complex problems, uncover future threats, identify applications, build quantum awareness and navigate risks emerging from the commercialization of quantum technologies.

