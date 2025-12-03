Act With Purpose International Expands Training Programs for Actors Across Europe and the United States

John Franklin Stevens - Owner of Act With Purpose, Inc. and creator of the Act On Ability Foundation The Act With Purpose, Inc Logo reflects the company's ability to open doors for actors in the world of Television and Film Some of the success stories coming out of Act With Purpose International Promo poster for the final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, one of the recent productions featuring work from Act With Purpose students. Promotional poster for the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia

Act With Purpose International strengthens its mission by offering expanded online coaching and mentorship to actors developing their craft worldwide.

Our goal has always been to create a learning space where actors can grow at their own pace and feel supported” — John Stevens

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Act With Purpose International, an organization dedicated to supporting actors of all ages, levels of experience and training through individualized coaching and industry preparation, has expanded its programs to welcome students throughout Europe and the United States. This growth reflects the rising demand for accessible, practical, and emotionally grounded actor training for performers pursuing careers in film, television, and theatre.Founded with a focus on authenticity, confidence-building, and creative development, Act With Purpose International offers online coaching and in-person workshop options that bring professional instruction to emerging performers regardless of geographic location. The expansion strengthens the organization’s mission to help students prepare for self-tapes, auditions, and on-camera work while developing a deeper understanding of character, movement, and emotional truth.The programs are led by founder John Franklin Stevens , a member of AACE—the Association of Acting Coaches and Educators—an organization committed to upholding ethical teaching standards and advancing excellence in actor training worldwide. Stevens began his performing career as a child, appearing across the United States’ Pacific Northwest, and joined his first National Tour at the age of 17. Recognized as one of the top 40 most influential people in the arts under 40 while still in high school, he moved to New York City at 18 on a Merit Scholarship to Marymount Manhattan College, double majoring in Dance and Theatre.John’s professional performance career includes starring roles on Carnival Cruise Lines’ nightly variety shows, choreographing three Off-Broadway shows, and being commissioned by the United Nations to choreograph a new musical from Turkey. His musical theatre highlights include Stephen Sondheim's Follies starring Maxine Andrews, Denise Darcel, Judy Kaye, Karen Morrow, and Edie Adams. He also toured with John Schuck and JoAnne Worley in the hit musical Annie and performed in Camelot at the 5th Avenue Theatre. On the East Coast, he was featured in Cathy Rigby Is Peter Pan and starred as Peter in the newly revised Babes in Arms, opposite Broadway star and TV personality Cheyenne Jackson in the West Coast premiere.Since transitioning into producing and coaching, John has directed, produced, and choreographed projects collaborating with Ashanti, Wyclef Jean, and numerous other talents across a variety of creative projects, from product launches to publicity events. He is a voting member of the Canadian Academy and a founding member of GRIFF, the Golden Reel International Film Festival, which champions emerging voices and independent filmmaking. He is also a producer himself and his producing credits are listed on his IMDb profile.“Our goal has always been to create a learning space where actors can grow at their own pace and feel supported,” Stevens says. “Working with students internationally allows us to help people who might not otherwise have access to consistent training. It’s not just about technique—it’s about giving actors the tools to grow and feel seen.”Interest in the program has grown steadily as actors seek dependable mentorship while navigating their artistic journeys. Many come with questions about audition preparation, consistency in self-tape work, character study, and how to present themselves in a global industry where tapes travel across borders and performers often collaborate with teams they may never meet in person. Stevens’ clients can be seen in recent major productions including The Handmaid’s Tale, Welcome to Derry, Ginny & Georgia, Star Trek, Gen V, The Boys, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.Stevens adds, “The industry is global now. Actors audition across continents, and training must reflect that reality. Our mission is to give actors a place where they feel supported, challenged, and encouraged to grow—no matter where they live.”As part of its international expansion, Act With Purpose International will continue offering one-on-one coaching, small group sessions, and self-tape instruction—an essential skill for actors at every level. The programs focus on building confidence, emotional honesty, and artistic self-awareness, helping performers strengthen their craft as they prepare for professional opportunities.

