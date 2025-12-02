Eva Lamontagne Prepares to Showcase Her Acting Following Golden Buzzer Win

Eva Lamontagne & Gabriela Valenzo (daughter & mother) Gabriela Valenzo & Eva Lamontagne (mother & daughter) John Franklin Stevens - Owner of Act With Purpose, Inc. and creator of the Act On Ability Foundation The Act With Purpose, Inc Logo reflects the company's ability to open doors for actors in the world of Television and Film

A defining victory marks the beginning of an inspiring new chapter for one of Canada’s most promising young performers.

Being an artist isn’t something you become, it’s something you are.” — Eva Lamontagne

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early teen performer Eva Lamontagne is entering a new phase of her artistic development following her recent Golden Buzzer recognition on the French-Canadian version of Got Talent . The milestone has drawn increased attention to her work and has created new opportunities for her to present her acting skills to industry professionals in the coming months.“Receiving the Golden Buzzer was such a gift,” Eva says. “Especially for someone like me who started out dancing in studios but has been training on my own for the past two years. It’s been a big change, so being recognized among so many amazing talents this season meant a lot to me. It really motivated me to keep working hard.”While widely recognized for her dance ability, Eva has also been developing a strong foundation in acting since early childhood. “From the age of four, I dreamed of a life on stage singing, dancing, and acting,” she explains. “Acting lets me study a character deeply. It’s about understanding their inner world.”Her transition into more structured acting training began after starting lessons with John Stevens of Act With Purpose . “John welcomed me from day one,” she says. “He supported me, supported my family, and gave me the confidence to try new things. He always gives useful feedback and kept me accountable with homework.”That coaching has influenced multiple aspects of her performance approach. “Acting teaches you to understand your emotions,” she adds. “So when I dance, I don’t pretend. I express what the moment is asking for.”Training remains balanced with school, music, and everyday teenage routines. “My first two years were mainly dance — all styles,” she says. “Last year I began acting more seriously. And since I’m not into competitive dance, I don’t need to train fifteen hours a week. That gives me time for acting, self-tapes, singing, cooking. I like doing different things, and I’m learning that life has seasons.”Her outlook on the arts continues to guide her next steps. “Being an artist isn’t something you become, it’s something you are,” she says. “If I had one message for young artists, it would be: invest in learning who you are.”An upcoming appearance in Décembre, a Quebec-Issime production celebrating the holiday season, marks her next creative milestone. “I can’t wait for my first musical,” she says. “I’ll get to sing, dance, and act together. And yes, I can’t wait to dive into auditions and land my first movie role!”According to her mother, Gabriela Valenzo, the Golden Buzzer moment was a significant one. “It was magical,” she says. “As parents, we see how hard our kids work. Watching Eva receive the Golden Buzzer felt like seeing all her dedication flash before our eyes.”Learning remains a central part of Eva’s routine as a homeschooled and self-directed student. “We encourage her to explore all her interests, dance, acting and singing, because learning is lifelong,” Gabriela says. “Acting has been a great addition. It builds confidence, expression, and stage presence. And John makes everything easier. He’s flexible, supportive, and includes the family in the journey.”A focus on balance continues to guide the family’s approach. “This journey is not a race. Kids need time to grow mind, body, and soul. Happiness doesn’t come from trophies. It comes from within.”As opportunities expand, the family prioritizes purpose and perspective. “In our home, we always ask, ‘How can you lift others through your journey?’ Opportunities are wonderful, but purpose matters most,” Gabriela says. She adds with a smile, “And yes she still doesn’t have personal access to social media.”The family also expresses appreciation for those who supported Eva’s performances. They thank Brandon Owusu (Bizzy Boom) for creative direction, Melissa Mitro for artistic insight, and Christelle-Jean Chow for ongoing support. Additional gratitude is extended to Théo Beaudoin Graton and Bree Wasylenko for contributing expertise and artistic partnership during the semi-final performance, marking an important stage in Eva’s development.

Young Dancer's UNEXPECTED Audition Wins The GOLDEN BUZZER! | Got Talent Global

