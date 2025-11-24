Universal’s Reminders of Him to Feature Film Debut of Actor Monika Myers

Reminders of Him | Poster John Franklin Stevens - Owner of Act With Purpose, Inc. and creator of the Act On Ability Foundation The Act With Purpose, Inc Logo reflects the company's ability to open doors for actors in the world of Television and Film Monika Myers & Mother Monika Myers

From self-tapes to Universal Studios: Monika Myers' journey to Reminders of Him inspires audiences and filmmakers alike.

I hope audiences walk away feeling inspired to see the beauty in everyone and to appreciate the value each person brings.” — Monika Myers

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 17 years old, Canadian actor and advocate Monika Myers is set to captivate audiences in her first major feature film, Reminders of Him, premiering March 13, 2026, with Universal Studios . Portraying Lady Diana, a bright, witty, and loyal 17-year-old with Down syndrome, Monika brings authenticity, humor, and heart to a character who proves that every person deserves to be seen, valued, and loved.“This role has been such a gift,” Monika reflects. “Lady Diana isn’t defined by her differences. She’s just living her life, being a great friend, and supporting the people around her. I hope audiences walk away feeling inspired to see the beauty in everyone and to appreciate the value each person brings.”Monika’s journey to the big screen has been marked by perseverance, mentorship, and advocacy. She worked closely with John Stevens at Act With Purpose International, who prepared her for self-tape auditions, callbacks, and the camera with a focus on authenticity and joy. “Monika’s courage and light shine through in every performance,” Stevens says. “I’ve always believed in coaching from the heart, and she’s a perfect example of how preparation, confidence, and belief in oneself translate into transformative work on screen.” Stevens credits his early experiences in Miami working alongside Joseph Middleton, the casting director for Reminders of Him, who also shaped his approach to coaching.In addition to his coaching work, Stevens is also one of the founding members of the Act On Ability Foundation, an organization dedicated to elevating opportunities, visibility, and equitable access for performers with disabilities. The foundation works to amplify industry-wide inclusion and creates pathways to ensure that diverse artists are not only represented but meaningfully supported throughout their creative journeys.Middleton, known for casting blockbuster films such as Legally Blonde, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Twilight Saga, and American Pie, brought his wealth of experience to the film, alongside Jamie Ember, a Canadian casting veteran recognized for her work on Ginny & Georgia. Together, Middleton and Ember crafted a talented, inclusive ensemble that elevates the story’s message of empathy and representation.Represented by Kello Inclusive, Monika’s journey reflects the growing importance of authentic representation in film and television. Founded by Katie MacMillan and Austin Allanach, Kello Inclusive champions performers with disabilities, helping to ensure that stories on screen reflect the real diversity of the world. Tori Lacey of Kello Inclusive emphasizes, “Authentic representation matters because it reflects the real diversity of the world we live in. It’s powerful to see productions choosing to cast disabled actors in complex, fully realized roles. It not only strengthens the performance but also builds a more truthful and inclusive industry overall.”On screen, Monika shines alongside a dynamic cast: Maika Monroe, known for her chilling lead performance in It Follows and acclaimed work in Independence Day: Resurgence, plays Kenna, the main character who forms an unforgettable bond with Lady Diana. Lauren Graham, beloved for her Emmy-nominated role as Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, brings warmth and depth to her character. Bradley Whitford, recognized for his Emmy-winning work on The West Wing, adds gravitas and wit. And Lainey Wilson, celebrated country artist and accomplished actor, contributes vibrant on-screen presence to the film’s ensemble.There were moments on set that moved Monika to tears: filming on Mother’s Day, one particularly emotional scene that left the whole crew touched, and the day she turned 17. “They sang to me, celebrated me, brought cupcakes … I was overwhelmed with emotion. It felt like a family,” she recalls. These experiences, combined with the support of the cast and crew, helped Monika fully embrace her first major role and bring Lady Diana to life with authenticity and joy.Beyond the screen, Monika is a passionate advocate for inclusion through her initiative, I AM BRAVE AND BEAUTIFUL, inspiring young people with disabilities to pursue their dreams and break barriers in the entertainment industry. “Representation matters,” Monika says. “Everyone deserves a chance to shine, and I hope my journey inspires others to follow their passions with courage and confidence.”The official premiere of Reminders of Him is scheduled for March 13, 2026, where Monika will celebrate with Universal Studios, director Vanessa Caswill, author and producer Colleen Hoover, and the entire cast and crew. Fans and community members will also have the opportunity to join local screenings and celebrations honoring this milestone moment.

Reminders of Him | Official Trailer

