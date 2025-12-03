Next Day Access Austin, Texas: New Franchise Location

Austin Texas

Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, announces the launch of Next Day Access Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, announces the launch of Next Day Access Austin, owned and operated by Jeffrey Todd, Michael Connor, and Matt Groff.Jeffrey Todd is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, then completed a General Management certificate in the Executive Education program at the University of Texas. He then spent 35 years in the semiconductor industry in technical and leadership roles, introducing and improving various technologies and products, contributing to many business successes. Owning and operating Five Star Bath Solutions introduced him to franchise ownership, and he was eager to find an equally impactful and complementary franchise. “Next Day Access was the perfect fit to complement our existing business and continue to serve our clients with a broader offering of products and services,” Jeffrey says.Matt Groff is a retired high school principal with a 28-year career in education, including 14 years serving as a secondary principal at two schools in the greater Round Rock area. Now pursuing his secondary career alongside his friend, Jeffrey, he is deeply passionate about serving the mobility & accessibility needs of his community. “I’ve always been driven by a desire to help others, and Next Day Access gives me the opportunity to continue serving people in a meaningful, hands-on way,” says Matt.With their combined leadership skills and franchise ownership experience, Jeffrey and Matt are well prepared to open their newest business venture. “I'm extremely excited to help our clients solve issues and concerns that hinder their ability to efficiently function in their current situations,” says Jeff. “I’m really looking forward to getting out into the community and networking with others,” Matt says. “I’m also excited for the moment we win our first bid and successfully complete our first installation; that milestone will make everything feel real.” Their opening day is Wednesday, December 3, 2025.About Next Day Access of Austin, TXNext Day Access of Austin, TX provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Austin area and surrounding communities. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access of Austin, TX, contact their team at 512-883-2133 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/austin-tx About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

