State Police Make Four Arrests In Washington County Triple Murder; Additional Arrests Expected

November 29, 2025

(CLEAR SPRING, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit made four arrests, all of whom are held without bond, in connection with a triple murder/house fire that occurred on November 18 in Washington County. Additional arrests are expected.

The accused are identified as Darnell (aka Donnell) Hawkins, 47, of Baltimore; Tony Smith, 43, of Hagerstown; Maurice Mouzon, 46, of Baltimore; and Kierra White, 35, of Glen Burnie.

Hawkins was arrested in Baltimore County on November 28, 2025. Hawkins is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, and related offenses. He is currently being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Smith was arrested in Montgomery County on November 23, 2025. Smith is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, and related offenses. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

Mouzon was arrested in Baltimore City on November 21, 2025. Mouzon is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, distribution of narcotics, and a handgun violation. He is also facing separate charges in relation to possession with intent to distribute narcotics located during his arrest. He is being held at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center without bond.

White was arrested in Baltimore County on November 25, 2025. White is charged with acting as an accessory after the fact to murder. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

The deceased victims are identified as Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Fliechman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, of Clear Spring. All three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to a single-story single-family residence in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring for a reported fatal structure fire. During their initial investigation, signs of foul play were discovered to include K-9 alerts for accelerants at the home and trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries.

The Maryland State Homicide Unit was requested to respond to the scene and assume the investigation. A search warrant was executed and the scene was processed by investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Maryland State Police.

The preliminary investigation indicates the three victims lived at the home where the incident occurred. Investigators believe this was not a random act of violence.

The investigation remains active and is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and allied law enforcement including the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hagerstown Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Washington County.

Maryland State Police investigators anticipate additional arrests and urge members of the public with pertinent information related to this investigation to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Calls may remain confidential.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov