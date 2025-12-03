Caresify Home Care Marks More Than a Decade of Providing IDD In-Home and Community Support Services

Trusted Provider Highlights Longstanding Commitment to Person-Centered Support for Individuals With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caresify Home Care is marking more than 10 years of delivering high-quality (IDD) in-home support services and community-based support for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). As a trusted IDD home care provider, Caresify continues to support individuals and families with person-centered care that promotes independence, skill-building and meaningful daily engagement.Caresify’s in-home disability assistance model focuses on empowering each individual to build and strengthen daily living skills, participate in community activities and pursue long-term personal goals. Services include personal care assistance, communication and life-skills development, safety and behavior-awareness support, community integration and respite services for families.“For over a decade, our commitment to the IDD community has remained consistent and unwavering,” said Sheriff Adewale , founder of Caresify Home Care. “This work has never been just a service—it is a mission. We are honored to provide families with dependable, person-centered disability support that upholds dignity, respect and individual choice.”Caresify develops individualized plans in collaboration with each person and their support network. The organization’s long-term success is rooted in its focus on life skills training for people with IDD, daily routine support, self-advocacy development and safe participation in home and community life. The team’s training standards and approach reflect best practices in community-based IDD services throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding regions.“We understand the trust families place in us,” said Angel Bell , director of Caresify Home Care. “Our team is deeply committed to delivering reliable, compassionate support that helps each individual grow and thrive. From daily living support for individuals with disabilities to community participation support, every aspect of our care is designed to encourage progress and independence.”Caresify continues to invest in quality assurance, caregiver education and evidence-based care practices to meet the evolving needs of individuals with IDD. As the demand for trusted IDD home care agencies increases, Caresify remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of in-home disability assistance and person-centered IDD services.For more information about Caresify or to access educational resources for families and caregivers, visit Caresify.com and follow Caresify on social media.About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) License # 299995064 in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.#IDDServices #IntellectualDisabilitiesSupport #DevelopmentalDisabilitiesCare #InHomeSupportServices #CommunityBasedSupport #HomeCareProviders #CaresifyHomeCare #PersonCenteredCare #DisabilitySupportServices #IDDCommunity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.