Caresify Home Care Unveils ‘Circle of Care™’

A Coordinated Care Initiative Strengthening Safety, Support and Quality of Life for Older Adults

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caresify Home Care announced the launch of Circle of Care™, a signature care initiative designed to elevate how seniors and families experience home care. The model unifies Caresify’s core programs — including safety, dementia support, post-hospital recovery, life enrichment, technology-enabled communication, and family guidance — into a single, coordinated framework.Instead of relying on fragmented services, Circle of Care™ organizes the most essential elements of home-based support into a seamless, outcome-focused structure that helps reduce preventable hospitalizations, strengthens communication, and enhances overall well-being for aging adults.“Circle of Care™ was created to bring clarity and consistency to what can often be a confusing journey for families,” said Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care. “Our model blends compassionate caregiving, safety-focused best practices, and connected technology to create a more predictable, supportive experience during life’s most challenging care moments.”Adewale added that early pilot results emphasize the model’s impact. “During our soft launch, we observed a meaningful reduction in falls and hospital readmissions among participating clients, along with a notable increase in community engagement,” he said. “Families have shared exceptional feedback, often telling us that their loved ones not only feel better — they look better, too. These indicators reinforce that coordinated care, delivered with intention, truly moves the needle on senior well-being.”While the full initiative is composed of several specialized programs, Caresify is emphasizing the model’s overarching goal: to deliver a coordinated, proactive care experience. Circle of Care™ provides families with structured guidance, clear communication pathways, and tailored support for aging adults facing new diagnoses, transitioning home from the hospital, or living with cognitive decline.“Families want more than basic home care,” said Angel Bell , Director at Caresify Home Care. “They want a system they can trust — one that prioritizes safety, enriches daily life, and ensures meaningful updates and collaboration. Circle of Care™ is our answer to that need. It elevates how home care works by aligning the right tools, the right support, and the right communication at the right time.”Caresify Home Care, a Joint Commission–accredited provider, developed Circle of Care™ in response to growing demand from hospitals, physicians, and community partners seeking safer discharges, stronger outcomes, and better continuity of care for aging adults.Circle of Care™ is now available across all Caresify service regions. To learn more, visit www.caresify.com About Caresify Home CareCaresify Home Care is a trusted provider of person-centered, non-medical in-home care services, committed to promoting independence, safety, and quality of life for seniors and individuals with complex care needs. With a dedicated team of highly trained caregivers, Caresify delivers customized care plans informed by best practices and industry-leading standards.Caresify is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and approved by ODP and OLTL in Pennsylvania; AHCA License #299995064 in Florida; the Department of Community Health in Georgia; the NJ Department of Health; and the Office of Health Care Quality in Maryland. The organization participates in multiple Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), Medicaid programs, and other insurance networks.#CaresifyHomeCare #CircleOfCare #SeniorCare #HomeCareServices #DementiaCare #FallPrevention #AgingInPlace #PostHospitalCare #CaregiverSupport #SeniorWellness #HomeCareInnovation

