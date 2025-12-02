Caresify Home Care Expands Home Health Division to Deliver Skilled In-Home Clinical Care

Grand opening of new home health office located at 8600 W. Chester Pike, Suite 204, Upper Darby, Pa. 19082.

UPPER DARBY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caresify Home Care announced the expansion of its Home Health division with the grand opening of its new home health office located at 8600 W. Chester Pike, Suite 204, Upper Darby, Pa. 19082.This expansion strengthens the organization’s ability to provide licensed, in-home clinical services to individuals recovering from illness or surgery, managing chronic conditions, or seeking to remain safely and independently at home.The enhanced Home Health offerings include skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chronic disease management, post-hospitalization recovery support and medication management. These services are provided alongside Caresify’s existing non-medical home care programs to create a seamless continuum of care for seniors, adults with disabilities and individuals requiring short- or long-term support. Sheriff Adewale , founder of Caresify Home Care, said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to advancing patient-centered care in the home.“Caresify was built on the belief that people heal better, live better and feel better at home,” Adewale said. “By strengthening our Home Health division, we are ensuring that clients who need skilled nursing, therapy or chronic care support can receive high-quality clinical services without leaving the comfort and stability of their home.” Angel Bell , director of Caresify Home Care, said the company’s integrated care model allows families to access comprehensive support as needs evolve.“Our mission has always been to offer dignity, safety and independence,” Bell said. “By combining licensed home health services with our established personal care programs, we’re giving families a complete and adaptable care solution. This expansion helps ensure that every client receives the right level of care at the right time — all delivered with compassion and clinical excellence.”Caresify’s Home Health team includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified therapists trained in post-acute recovery, wound care, chronic disease management, mobility rehabilitation and safety monitoring. Care plans are individualized and developed in collaboration with physicians, caregivers and family members.The Home Health division works alongside Caresify’s personal care and companionship services, which include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, mobility, meal preparation, errands, light housekeeping and dementia support. Together, the programs provide a comprehensive care system designed to reduce hospital readmissions, support long-term independence and improve quality of life.The company delivers customized, person-centered support to seniors, adults with disabilities and individuals recovering from hospitalization or injury. Caresify is committed to promoting dignity, safety and well-being through compassionate, clinically sound care in the home. More information is available at www.caresify.com About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) License # 299995064 in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs.#CaresifyHomeHealth #HomeHealthCare #SkilledNursing #InHomeCare #SeniorCare #ChronicCareManagement #PostHospitalCare #PhysicalTherapyAtHome #ElderCareSupport #QualityCareAtHome

