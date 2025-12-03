Digital Transformation Expo Global 2026 Announces Key Speakers and Technical Themes

Digital Transformation Expo Conference Speakers Digital Transformation Expo Exhibition Digital Transformation Expo Stage, London Digital Transformation Expo Keynote Speaker Digital Transformation Expo Show Floor

Digital Transformation Expo Global 2026, 4-5 February 2026 in London, is set to bring together over 8,000 technology and business leaders driving change.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Events has announced its speaker lineup and technical themes for Digital Transformation Expo Global 2026, taking place 4-5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will equip CIOs, CTOs and senior IT leaders with the practical insights, frameworks and tools needed to accelerate digital transformation and deliver measurable business impact. Attracting more than 8,000 technology and business leaders, Digital Transformation Expo Global is an event designed to bring together organisations driving complex digital change.The programme includes senior practitioners and digital leaders from some of the world’s most innovative organisations, including:• Mathew Thomas, Group Transformation Director, Reckitt• Sane Walker, Director of Strategy & Transformation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners• Laura Fiacco, Head of CS & CX Analytics, Kiwi.com• Russell Smith, VP of ERP Transformation Technology, AstraZeneca• Haden Kingsland, Head of Operations - Data Platform and Architecture, Bupa• Pieter Coetzee, Global Transformation Director, Greencore• Ingrid Olmesdahl, AI Transformation Director, EMEA, Ogilvy• Steve Westgarth, Senior Technology Director (Commercial Tech CTO), Haleon• Rob Clifford MBE, Chief Digital Officer, Houses of Parliament Restoration & RenewalThrough keynotes, deep-dive technical sessions, panel discussions and keynotes, attendees will learn how to build scalable, secure and future-ready digital ecosystems.The conference agenda is built around the priorities shaping enterprise technology in 2026, including:• Digital architecture and integration strategy• Data-led decision making and analytics maturity• AI and automation at scale• Cloud cost optimisation and performance• Cyber resilience for large enterprises• Building a digital-first culture across global organisationsAudience and Networking OpportunitiesDigital Transformation Expo Global 2026 is tailored for CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Transformation, customer experience teams, data analysts and senior digital leaders. The event features over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors, providing opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on exploration of technology solutions, and practical guidance for enterprise-scale implementation.Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at TechEx Global 2026, visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/global/ For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact: info@digitaltransformation-week.com

