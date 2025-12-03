Unicorn Worldwide Property rebrands to Contour Property

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Underwriting’s Worldwide Property team announced today it will rebrand to Contour Property, effective 1st January 2026. This move is an exciting development in Contour’s journey, having launched as a specialty lines MGA in March 2025 with Marine Cargo.Unicorn Worldwide Property Lloyd’s Box 364 will be rebranded to Contour on the same date. Contour’s Marine Cargo team will also be taking Lloyd’s Box 358 beginning 1st December 2025.“While the move from Unicorn to Contour is an exciting one for Worldwide Property, it’s very much business as usual,” said Simon Jackson, managing director of Amwins International Underwriting, which manages Contour. “Nothing changes but the brand – our excellent service, underwriting expertise and broad range of capacity partners will continue.”He said: “Unicorn’s Fleet and SME teams will remain as they are and will continue to work hard building capacity and providing insurance solutions for their UK-based clients.”About Amwins International UnderwritingAmwins International Underwriting manages more than $200 million in premium and serves as the umbrella brand for Amwins Global Risks’ underwriting capabilities. The division brings together three distinct specialist offerings: Unicorn Underwriting – UK based Fleet and SME products. Contour Underwriting – Speciality lines, Lloyd’s-focused MGA- Amplify – AGR exclusive follow-form facility.Click here to learn more.

