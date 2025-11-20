Lindsey DiGangi of PLM Selected for Digital Insurance Women in Insurance Leadership Award

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey DiGangi, Vice President of Field Operations at Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, has been named as a recipient of the Digital Insurance Women in Insurance Leadership Award.The Women in Insurance Leadership Award celebrates the accomplishments of female executives across the insurance industry. The program, launched in 2006, honors senior insurance leaders who are driving impact and digital transformation in their businesses and the greater industry.DiGangi was recognized by a panel of industry experts for her innovative use of technology and success in driving positive change within PLM. DiGangi began her career as an intern at PLM and is now the youngest officer in the company's 130-year history. In a male-dominated industry that has often struggled to adopt new technology, DiGangi has driven PLM to stay in touch with the latest innovations and implement new policies and programs that optimized internal efficiency and PLM’s impact externally.“Lindsey plays a critical role in driving innovation and ensuring PLM remains competitive well into the future,” said PLM CEO John Smith. “Her leadership and dedication to advancing PLM’s digital capabilities and bringing our organization into the modern era reflects our commitment to building a strong, future-ready workplace that continues to deliver exceptional value to our colleagues, partners and policyholders.”Learn more about the Digital Insurance Women in Insurance Leadership Award and the 2025 honorees at https://www.dig-in.com/news/the-2025-women-in-insurance-leadership-honorees . For more information about DiGangi’s work at PLM, please visit https://www.plmins.com/ About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance CompanyPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by 130 years of experience, the-based company protects more than 5,500 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.