IICF Raises Record $1.6 Million at 19th Annual Northeast Benefit, Largest Fundraising Event in Foundation’s History

The Hartford receives “Double I” award for Philanthropic Influence and Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, raised nearly $1.6 million at its 19th annual Northeast Benefit, a charitable gala supporting regional nonprofits across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. An annual insurance industry tradition in New York City, the gala on Nov. 19 hosted nearly 700 insurance industry leaders, celebrity speakers and nonprofit grantees in celebration of charitable giving, while raising a record level of funding for those in need throughout the Northeast.IICF recognized The Hartford with the prestigious “Double I” award for its Influence in the industry and Impact in the community. IICF bestows the annual “Double I” award to leading insurance organizations in recognition of their commitment to supporting local communities and industry leadership. A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, president at The Hartford, accepted the award on behalf of the organization and its employees.The Hartford dedicates a significant portion of its philanthropic efforts to expanding access and opportunity - championing programs that make adaptive sports more accessible, providing resources to reduce mental health stigma in the workplace, strengthening small businesses through local engagement and support, and educating children about fire safety and prevention.“As a long-time industry leader in charitable giving and a leading supporter of the IICF, The Hartford is a natural choice for this year’s ‘Double I Award’,” said Betsy Myatt, vice president, chief program officer and executive director of the IICF Northeast Division. “Prioritizing investment in local communities and providing resources for those in need, The Hartford exemplifies the best of corporate citizenship and inspires the greater insurance industry.”The 2025 IICF Northeast Benefit also featured celebrity guest speaker Bernie Williams, New York Yankees great and Latin Grammy-nominated guitarist and composer. A four-time World Series Champion and a President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities-appointed Turnaround Arts artist, Williams supports arts and music education across the country. Williams directed his IICF grant to one of his favorite nonprofits, the Nancy Lieberman Charities, an organization dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved youth through education, mental health and wellness and life and career preparedness. Featured guest Nancy Lieberman, founder and president of the Nancy Lieberman Charities and two-time Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time US Olympian and two-time Coach of the Year, accepted the IICF Community Grant on behalf of her organization from Williams.“The IICF Northeast Benefit demonstrates and celebrates the power of unity,” said John Gambale, chief distribution officer at Allianz Commercial and chair of the IICF Northeast Division Board of Directors. “IICF proudly serves as a unifying force in the insurance industry, advancing our collective philanthropic impact in our communities and delivering vital support of our neighbors in need.”Proceeds from the annual IICF Northeast Benefit fund local nonprofits supporting education, social services and the environment. Including this dinner’s grant awards, IICF’s Northeast division will have awarded over $14.8 million in grants since its founding in 2007 to more than 350 nonprofits and charities across the Northeast region. This year, proceeds will benefit: America’s Grow a Row, Clean Ocean Action, Covenant House NY, Freedom House, Hartford Interval House, Horizons at Sacred Heart University, Limb Kind Foundation, Mount Kisco Child Care Center, Nancy Lieberman Charities, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Reading Partners, Table to Table, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen and Womenrising. The division has also awarded 10 additional grants to organizations outside the metropolitan area that were nominated by agents and brokers who live and work in those communities.For more information regarding IICF’s Northeast division and to learn how to get involved, please visit www.iicf.org/northeast About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $53 million in community grants along with nearly 400,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.