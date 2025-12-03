OnlinePilatesClasses.com Elevates Pilates Practice with Launch of New Chair Flashcard Deck

OnlinePilatesClasses.com Chair Flashcard Deck Showing Cards Lesley Logan Chair Deck OnlinePIlatesClasses.com OnlinePilatesClasses.com Chair Flashcard Deck

This portable guide to the Classical Pilates Wunda Chair, High Chair, and Arm Chair exercises includes 97 full-color flashcards.

The Chairs are a powerful part of the Pilates system, and this deck makes understanding the art and science behind the movements more intuitive than ever,” said Lesley Logan.” — Lesley Logan

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC), a leading platform for authentic Pilates education, announces the newest addition to the OPC flashcard family: the ** Pilates Chairs Flashcards deck**. This unique wellness tool transforms the way instructors and students master the Pilates Chairs, offering a deep, accessible connection to the classical method.This comprehensive set of 97 full-color flashcards is a portable guide to the Classical Pilates Wunda Chair, High Chair, and Arm Chair exercises, as taught to OPC founder Lesley Logan by one of Joseph Pilates’ original students, Jay Grimes. The cards are designed to help users fully embody each movement, with every detail meticulously laid out.Each flashcard offers a wealth of information to guide your practice:Detailed Instructions: A full breakdown of the exercise’s name, body positioning, and action.Expert Insights:** Recommended spring settings, repetitions, and crucial safety tips.Holistic Connections:** Related exercises on the Mat and Reformer to deepen your understanding of the Pilates system as a whole.Quick Tips:** A personal pointer to enhance your form and mind-body connection.A revolutionary feature of the deck is the scannable barcode on each card. Simply scan it with your phone to instantly access a video of the exercise, bringing a dynamic, visual element to your study. The cards also include tips for creating your own workout flow, making them a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.The Chairs are a powerful part of the Pilates system, and these flashcards make learning them more intuitive than ever,” said Lesley Logan. “This deck isn’t just about memorizing exercises; it’s about understanding the art and science behind the movements. It’s the perfect way for teachers to confidently lead their clients and for students to truly own their practice.”Availability & International DistributionThe Pilates Chairs Flashcards are made with sustainability in mind, using 100% recyclable materials. They are now available for purchase at OnlinePilatesClasses.com.To better serve the global Pilates community, OPC has expanded international availability. The deck is available for purchase through local wholesale distributors in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada**, ensuring faster access for international practitioners.About OnlinePilatesClasses.comOnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is a premier online platform dedicated to providing high-quality, authentic Pilates education. Founded by renowned Pilates teacher Lesley Logan, OPC offers a vast library of classes and educational tools designed to empower a global community of students and teachers to achieve their wellness goals.

