The Ultimate Pilates Road Trip is Back: OnlinePilatesClasses.com announces the summer tour, presented by Balanced Body®

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This isn't just a tour; it's the 8th annual Pilates family reunion on wheels. For the sixth year, OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is bringing its vibrant online community to life, hitting the road for its beloved summer tour , proudly presented by title sponsor Balanced Body, the world’s leading resource for Pilates, mind + body movement equipment, and professional training.The heart of OPC has always been its people. Now, founders Lesley Logan and Brad Crowell are packing up their signature eye-popping colorful OPC tour van, grabbing their co-pilot (and adored dog) Bayon, packing the Contrology Reformer, Mat, and Spine Corrector, and hitting the road to hug, high-five, and move with the members they call family. The journey kicks off in Phoenix on July 25th, weaving through 15 cities before a final celebration in Las Vegas on August 17th. This tour is the ultimate expression of the OPC community, turning screen names into smiling faces and virtual workouts into real-life connections."I can't even begin to tell you what this tour means to me. Our community is everything—it's the soul of what we do at OPC," says founder Lesley Logan. "For me, this isn't a work trip. This is me and Brad getting in our van to go visit our people and make new friends. It's about getting to see the faces I see in my classes online, to share stories, and to feel that incredible energy when we all move together in the same room. Partnering with Balanced Body, who shares our passion for community, makes it all the more special. We are counting down the days until we can get on the road!"The OnlinePilatesClasses.com Summer Tour, Presented by Balanced Body, will visit:• Friday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ• Saturday, July 26 – San Diego, CA• Sunday, July 27 – Los Angeles, CA• Monday, July 28 – Santa Barbara, CA• Thursday, July 31 – San Francisco, CA• Friday, August 1 – Sacramento, CA• Saturday, August 2 – Eureka, CA• Sunday, August 3 – Portland, OR• Tuesday, August 5 – Seattle, WA• Wednesday, August 6 – Vancouver, Canada• Thursday, August 7 – Kamloops, Canada• Saturday, August 9 – Calgary, Canada• Thursday, August 14 – McCall, ID• Friday, August 15 – Salt Lake City, UT• Sunday, August 17 – Las Vegas, NVEach stop will feature a signature Pilates class and workshop led by Lesley Logan. This is more than just a workout; it's a chance to connect, feel seen, and be part of the welcoming, inclusive OPC family, and we are grateful that We Are Wild joined us to keep us smelling good.Registration is now open for all tour stops, and spaces are expected to fill up fast. For all the details and to reserve your spot on the mat, visit https://opc.onlinepilatesclasses.com/summer-tour-2025/?no-cache About OnlinePilatesClasses.com:OnlinePilatesClasses.com is the premier online platform for people who want to practice Pilates when it works for them. Built on a foundation of strong community, OPC is committed to helping people everywhere discover the transformative benefits of Pilates in a supportive and connected environment.About We Are Wild:We Are Wild is a London-based personal care company on a mission to shake up the throwaway culture of bathroom products. Through its beautifully designed, sustainable, and highly effective natural deodorants, Wild is redefining the future of personal care. Since launching, the brand has inspired hundreds of thousands of customers to join the refill revolution, saving millions of plastic packs from landfill. For more information, to browse the collection, or to start your Wild journey, please visit www.wearewild.com About Balanced Body:With more than 40 years of state-of-the-art engineering and product innovation under its belt, Balanced Bodywas the first to substantially update Joseph Pilates’ original equipment. The Company’s founder and CEO, Ken Endelman, has been awarded 28 U.S. patents for his Pilates-related inventions. Balanced Bodyhas 200+ employees and is headquartered in Sacramento, California, where most of its equipment is manufactured. For more information please visit https://www.pilates.com or follow Balanced Bodyon Instagram, Facebook, or X.

