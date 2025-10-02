Profitable Pilates Launches Groundbreaking Mobile App to Empower Pilates Instructors Worldwide

Profitable Pilates App Lesley Logan Founder Profitable Pilates

The Profitable Pilates app serves as a comprehensive "business-in-your-pocket," putting a wealth of resources at the fingertips of owners anytime, anywhere.

I've been dreaming of this day because I know how isolating it can be to build a business on your own,""Our mission is to ensure that every passionate Pilates instructor has the resources to thrive.” — Lesley Logan, Co-Founder of Profitable Pilates.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Profitable Pilates , the leading business coaching resource for the Pilates industry, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated mobile application, the Profitable Pilates App. Co-founded by celebrated Pilates expert Lesley Logan and business strategist Brad Crowell, the app is designed to provide instructors with on-demand access to the tools, coaching, and community needed to build and sustain a thriving business, directly from their smartphones.The Profitable Pilates App addresses a critical need for fitness professionals who are often on-the-go, teaching clients, and managing their businesses outside of a traditional office setting. The app serves as a comprehensive "business-in-your-pocket," putting a wealth of resources at the fingertips of instructors anytime, anywhere.In a move to provide maximum value, Profitable Pilates has made a significant portion of the app's content publicly accessible for free. Users can enjoy a large library of free business tips and information from the ProfitablePilates.com YouTube channel, listen to Lesley Logan's popular podcast, "Be It Till You See It," and read her extensive business blog. This free content is available to anyone who downloads the app, while the exclusive, in-depth coaching features are reserved for members of the Agency Profitable Pilates Coaching Group.Key features of the Profitable Pilates App include:Free Public Content: Access to a vast library of free business tips and information from the ProfitablePilates.com YouTube channel, Lesley’s podcast "Be It Till You See It," and her blog.On-Demand Business Coaching: Exclusive for Agency members, access to an extensive library of video and audio lessons covering marketing, sales, client retention, pricing strategies, and more.Resource Library: A collection of worksheets and tools including marketing materials, a pricing planner, Lesley’s ebook, and the magic number calculator.Exclusive Community Access: A dedicated and supportive forum for Agency members to connect with fellow Pilates professionals, share successes, commiserate, celebrate, and grow with confidence.Expert Support: Direct access to Q&A sessions and expert advice from Lesley Logan and other industry leaders, available only to Agency members. Plus, the option to book one-on-one coaching calls with our team of Pilates business coaches.Lesley On-Demand: Instant feedback on any question powered by an AI tool trained exclusively on Profitable Pilates coaching material. No random answers here."I've been dreaming of this day because I know how isolating it can be to build a business on your own," said Lesley Logan, Co-Founder of Profitable Pilates. "Our mission has always been to ensure that every passionate Pilates instructor has the business acumen and resources to match their teaching skills. This app makes that support more accessible than ever before. Whether you have five minutes between clients or an hour at home, your business coach is right there in your pocket."The app was developed to streamline the business side of Pilates, allowing instructors to focus more of their energy on what they love—teaching. By consolidating essential business tools into one intuitive mobile platform, Profitable Pilates is setting a new standard for professional development in the fitness industry."We saw a clear need for a centralized, mobile-first platform," added Co-Founder Brad Crowell. "Instructors are not tied to a desk; their business tools shouldn't be either. We engineered the app to be intuitive and powerful, delivering immense value directly to the user's phone, so they can make their Pilates business even more profitable."AvailabilityThe Profitable Pilates App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.About Profitable PilatesFounded by Lesley Logan and Brad Crowell, Profitable Pilates is a premier business coaching and resource platform dedicated to helping Pilates instructors and studio owners build successful, sustainable careers. Through its courses, live events, mentorship programs, and now its mobile app, Profitable Pilates provides the essential business knowledge and support that empowers instructors to thrive.

Profitable Pilates

