Traffic Alert - I 91 Southbound in the of Exit 15 / mile marker 89 / Fairlee

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 Southbound in the of Exit 15 / mile marker 89 / Fairlee has one lane obstructed in the area of I91S Exit15 / MM89 / Fairlee due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.