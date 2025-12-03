Roger Jaeger Releases ‘NorCal Christmas,’ a Fun Americana Holiday Road Trip Anthem

Roger Jaeger's New Holiday Song, "NorCal Christmas," Available Now! Roger Jaeger

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Roger Jaeger has officially released his brand-new holiday single, “NorCal Christmas,” available now on all streaming platforms.The acoustic, Americana-inspired track takes listeners on a warm and whimsical road trip through Northern California’s most festive winter destinations, from the towering redwoods to cozy mountain towns and snow-covered peaks.With vivid, road-trip-style lyrics, “NorCal Christmas” guides listeners up the 101, through Weaverville and Nevada City, and into the holiday magic of Lake Tahoe and Mount Shasta, all while giving a playful wink to the sweet-tea traditions of Christmas “down South” and how they differ from NorCal’s woodsy, coastal charm.“Five years back I wandered my way into Northern California, and it didn’t take long for it to become home,” says Jaeger. “I wrote this song as a little love letter to this land and the folks who make it what it is. I hadn’t ever heard a Christmas song that mentioned this region, so I thought… why not make one myself? We had a blast writing a recording this!”Rooted in acoustic guitar, scenic imagery, and easygoing storytelling, “NorCal Christmas” brings a fresh, roots-driven perspective to the holiday music landscape. The song is perfect for fans of Americana, folk, and singer-songwriter traditions.ABOUT ROGER JAEGERAward-winning artist Roger Jaeger brings a fresh, intimate approach to his music, embracing a folksy Americana sound rooted in honest storytelling and emotional depth. After years in the pop/rock world, Jaeger shifted toward a more organic, personal style that reflects the way close friends share their lives—authentically, vulnerably, and without pretense.Jaeger has toured across the UK, Australia, India, and the United States, performing everywhere from breweries and bars to colleges and major festivals. His music has been featured on General Hospital and Lights, Camera, Action, reaching audiences around the world.Born and raised in Tulsa and shaped by a year spent living in India, Jaeger later spent eight years in Nashville before making an unconventional move to Redding, California. The change of scenery—and pace—coincided with the evolution of his sound, influenced by the mountains, rivers, and creative stillness that surround him. When he’s not writing or recording, you’ll likely find him kayaking, paddle boating, or hiking the Northern California trails.

