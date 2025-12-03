Music City Turf Announces Strategic Merger With Premier Turf, a Ram Construction Innovations Company, to Drive Growth

Music City Turf

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music City Turf, Nashville’s trusted leader in premium artificial turf and tour-caliber golf green construction, is proud to announce a strategic merger with Premier Turf, a Ram Construction Industries company. This partnership positions the Music City Turf team to expand its craftsmanship, service, and innovative design far beyond Middle Tennessee—while continuing to serve Nashville with the same dedication the company has shown since day one.Since launching Music City Turf five years ago, the company has been honored to serve its Nashville neighbors and help shape some of the most memorable backyards, golf greens, commercial spaces, and athletic surfaces in the area. As demand grew, so did opportunities in multiple states—sparking a bigger vision: to build a truly national footprint while protecting the core values that made Music City Turf successful.At the same time, the team recognized a natural evolution: the Music City Turf name is deeply tied to Nashville—our home, our roots, and our identity. The name was a perfect fit for the local community, but it was not suitable for a national brand.The merger with Premier Turf, backed by Ram Construction Innovations, provides Music City Turf with the financial, labor, and operational scale to expand its proven design-build process nationwide—without compromising the craftsmanship and client experience it is known for.Founder Ricky Sessum will retain ownership, and the team behind Music City Turf will direct Premier Turf’s multi-market expansion.Music City Turf will continue serving the Nashville market with no operational changes, upholding its reputation for unmatched quality, hand-drawn custom designs, and the region’s most authentic putting-green installations.Over the next five years, the team will focus on scaling Premier Turf into multiple states, delivering the same craftsmanship, design standards, and installation excellence that defined Music City Turf—across both its golf offerings and its newly launched athletic field division.This expansion enables the company to deploy its Nashville-developed systems, expertise, and design approach across a broader national footprint, supported by the full operational depth of Ram Construction Innovations.“The past five years have been one of the greatest blessings of my life," shares Ricky Sessum, Founder and CEO. "What started as a small Nashville operation quickly grew into something bigger because of the trust our neighbors and clients placed in us. We’ve poured every ounce of pride, craftsmanship, and creativity into Music City Turf, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received along the way.This next chapter with Premier Turf is about taking everything we’ve learned—the quality, the expertise, the standards that built our reputation—and bringing that to new markets across the country. The artificial turf industry is growing fast, and unfortunately it’s also filling up with inexperience. Our mission is to raise the bar nationally and deliver the same level of excellence that Nashville has come to expect from us. I couldn’t be more excited for where we’re headed and the opportunity to create something truly special on a national scale.”Music City Turf will always remain a foundational part of the company’s history. Transitioning to Premier Turf, however, provides the platform needed for broader national impact—enabling the team to deliver high-quality landscape solutions nationwide while maintaining the personalized service that has defined its work.The same team.The same quality.A new national identity.Premier Turf.For more information, visit www.musiccityturf.com

