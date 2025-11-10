Megan Alexander’s Christmas Movie To Premiere On UPtv

Megan Alexander, Mark Wills, Derek Hinckley and Cheyenne Grace bring heart, soul, and holiday spirit to "The Best Thing About Christmas"

A heartwarming musical film celebrating faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas — streaming December 19 and airing December 20.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning journalist, actress and producer Megan Alexander is celebrating major distribution news for her heartwarming new holiday film, The Best Thing About Christmas.The uplifting musical movie will make its worldwide streaming premiere on UP Faith & Family beginning December 19th, followed by a national broadcast airing on UPtv on December 20th.Alexander stars as Kara Hunt, a mom of four whose family relocates to Nashville after her husband, singer-songwriter Dylan Hunt (played by Derek Hinckley), lands a long-awaited record deal. Just as success arrives, tragedy follows — challenging the family to rely on faith, hope, and the true meaning of Christmas. The movie blends emotional storytelling with original music, laughter, and uplifting family moments.The film features a talented ensemble cast including newcomers Cheyenne Grace — daughter of national media personality and broadcaster Glenn Beck — along with Evelyn Kite, Sam Waugh, and Graham Sexton. Country music fans will enjoy special appearances by superstar Mark Wills and the legendary Rhonda Vincent.“The Best Thing About Christmas” delivers a powerful message of love, resilience, and the magic of the season.“This is a special project that I believe will touch people this Christmas,” Alexander says. “We poured our hearts into this story, and I’m thrilled families everywhere will have the chance to see it.”Music plays a central role in the film, with original songs written by Derek Hinckley, who also performs the title track. Megan Alexander joins as a songwriter on several selections. Fans can stream the complete official soundtrack now on Spotify, making it easy to enjoy the music before the film’s premiere.WATCH:Streaming Premiere: UP Faith & Family – December 19Cable Broadcast: UPtv – December 20ABOUT THE FILM:The Best Thing About Christmas is a family-friendly, faith-based musical film produced by Megan Alexander and Derek Hinckley. The film was shot in Tennessee and features uplifting storytelling, original music, relatable family moments, and a strong message of faith through hardship.Connect with Megan Alexander:

