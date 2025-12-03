IBA Group Launches Azure Data Lakehouse & Analytics Service on Microsoft Marketplace
IBA Group announces the Azure Data Lakehouse & Analytics service on the Microsoft commercial marketplace
Built on Azure’s core services, the Azure Data Lakehouse & Analytics is a comprehensive solution that covers the following areas.
- Data ingestion
- Data storage
- Data processing
- Advanced analytics
- Business intelligence
- Governance
- Security
As a result, organizations can transition from legacy data warehouses or disjointed data silos to a cost-efficient and powerful lakehouse architecture.
Yauhen Dudnitski, IT Services & Solutions Consultant at IBA Group, says, “Enterprises are under constant pressure to become more agile and data-driven. However, building a modern data platform from scratch is a daunting, time-intensive project. IBA Group’s Azure Data Lakehouse & Analytics service packages our deep Azure expertise into an outcome-driven engagement. We provide the architectural blueprint, certified engineers, and proven methodologies to get clients from vision to value in just two months.”
For clients that engage with IBA Group, outcomes are the following.
- The migration of a legacy data warehouse to a scalable Azure Pay-As-You-Go model
- Deployment of company-wide KPI dashboards with secure access
- Establishment of near real-time analytics for operations
- A modern data governance setup with full lineage
The Azure Data Lakehouse & Analytics service is available now for purchase and consultation directly through the Microsoft Marketplace.
Learn more about IBA Group’s Data & AI Services at https://ibagroupit.com/services/data-management-analytics-and-ai/
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA offers a comprehensive suite of software services with the focus on mainframe systems and applications, web-based and mobile applications, SAP including S/4 HANA solutions, RPA/ML/AI, business analytics, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit ibagroupit.com
