IBA Group’s Cloud Platform Shortlisted in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards  

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBA Group ’s ICDC cloud platform has been shortlisted in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards program in the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution category.Operated by the international awards body of the same name, The Cloud Awards has been celebrating the leaders in cloud computing for 15 years. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.The program spans multiple areas of cloud computing. Specific solutions for security, CRM, and ERP, or wider expertise in SaaS, AI and IoT are all celebrated. Engineering excellence in cloud infrastructures, hybrid or multi-cloud environments, or PaaS is also rewarded, as are organizations at the top of their game in workplace culture, customer strategy, or project delivery.James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, said: “We’re very pleased to reveal the shortlist for the 15th annual Cloud Awards. These awards are the home of worldwide recognition in the cloud computing industry, and the organizations that have reached this year’s shortlist, including IBA Group, are shining examples of those that are leading the industry forward through innovation and hard work. This year’s awards promises to be an intriguing contest across all of the categories. The judges for the next stage of the awards are very excited to begin assessing the shortlist, and we look forward to finding out who will be named as finalists.”Pavel Shkilionak, Director for Delivery Centers Development & Cloud Services at IBA Group, said: “We are very excited to have been shortlisted in the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution category in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards. Being named on the shortlist is a wonderful reward for our team’s efforts over the past year, and tremendous validation of our strategy and approach. We look forward to the next step of the awards and wish success to all contenders.”The program will further begin its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category.To view the full shortlist , please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-shortlist About ICDCThe ICDC cloud platform is a comprehensive hybrid cloud solution for automation and management of IT infrastructure. The platform enables rapid deployment of a full-featured cloud environment with a wide range of services for end users, from compute and storage to a rich set of developer tools and managed services. ICDC’s product development is customer-driven. IBA Group has been constantly enhancing the platform based on user feedbacks and real-world needs. Clients benefit from regular feature updates, ongoing improvements to stability and usability, and enterprise-grade technical support. With its modular architecture and fast deployment capabilities, ICDC helps organizations create and grow independent cloud businesses with full control and flexibility.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA offers a comprehensive suite of software services with the focus on mainframe systems and applications, web-based and mobile applications, SAP including S/4 HANA solutions, RPA/ML/AI, business analytics, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit ibagroupit.com

