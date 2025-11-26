IBA Group’s tapXphone Granted PCI MPoC Assessment Authority: A New Chapter for SoftPOS
Payment Card Industry Council grants IBA Group the authority to assess the correctness of SoftPOS integration into third-party applications.
PCI MPoC (Mobile Payments on COTS) is a security standard developed by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The authorization is of special importance for the vendors that integrate tapXphone in their own solutions. Previously, they had to pass additional certifications for the products that function with tapXphone. Currently, entrepreneurs, developers, and integrators can introduce new products to market faster and expand contactless payment access across the globe. tapXphone provides a direct path to secure SoftPOS solutions that are practical, within reach, and built for growth.
EASY INTEGRATION AND ACCELERATED LAUNCH
Independent software vendors can integrate the isolated tapXphone SDK into their applications with little effort. However, each new application must satisfy a number of security requirements. Previously, verification of these requirements was possible only through an independent laboratory.
At present, there is an alternative. With the Vendor Verification Permitted status, the tapXphone team is authorized to conduct such assessments independently, without involving third-party laboratories. This reduces costs, shortens lead times, and makes the certification process more predictable.
Vadzim Smatrayeu, VP Fintech Services at IBA Group, says, "With tapXphone, you can launch payment solutions faster and with greater confidence. Our isolated SDK is already PCI MPoC compliant and now we are authorized to conduct assessments of new applications ourselves, without third-party laboratories. This means lower costs, less waiting, and greater focus on what really matters, namely your service and its value to the customer. The authorization opens a new chapter in the SoftPOS development."
COMPREHENSIVE PCI MPOC COMPLIANCE
TapXphone was one of the first in the world to receive key PCI MPoC compliance certifications, including the following:
• MPoC Solution Requirements
• MPoC Certification for A&M Services
• MPoC Software Application
• MPoC Isolated SDK
This confirms that the solution covers all critical components, from SDK to a finished product, and provides security at every stage.
