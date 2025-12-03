TechEx Global 2026 announces key speakers and technical themes

TechEx Global TechEx Global TechEx Global TechEx Global

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Events has announced its speaker line-up and technical themes for TechEx Global 2026, taking place 4–5 February 2026 at Olympia London. The event will convene senior IT, engineering, data, security, and transformation leaders across seven co-located conferences, providing practical insights into enterprise-scale technology deployment and architecture.TechEx Global 2026 will focus on applied strategies and solutions in AI, Big Data, Cyber Security, IoT, Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, Edge Computing, and Data Centre technologies. The programme includes senior practitioners and technical leaders from organisations implementing complex, large-scale solutions, including:• Anca Lordanescu, VP Engineering, Store of the Future, IKEA• Michael Flannery, Global Head of Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation, Merck Life Science• Rod Evans, EMEA VP – Supercomputing & AI, NVIDIA• Eanna McDarby, Principal Program Manager, UK Data Center Construction, Microsoft• Russell Smith, VP of ERP Transformation Technology, AstraZeneca• Ingrid Olemsdahl, AI Transformation Director (EMEA), Ogilvy• Konstantina Kapetanidi, VP Global Data Solutions & Head of Data Science, Europe, Visa• Shekhar Kulkarni, Chief Architect, Deutsche Telekom• Ramit Sharma, VP – Lead Engineer, NatWest Group• Ahmed Elahi, Senior Director of AI & Technology Transformation, SkyShowtime• Andy Piper, CISO, Barclays• Daria Catalui, CISO, AllianzSpeakers will present real-world implementations, architectural patterns, and workflow strategies across the expo stages, providing actionable insights for IT and engineering leadership.Key conference themesTechEx Global 2026 will provide deep dives across the most urgent challenges and transformative opportunities facing enterprises. Themes include:• Proven AI use cases across industries – from insight to impact• Generative AI and intelligent interfaces• From digital to physical AI – robotics and automation in action• Enterprise-level digital transformation and architecture• Technology-led transformation with business impact• Bringing business-first thinking to emerging technologies (e.g., AI in marketing)• Sustainability and energy efficiency in data centres• Scaling infrastructure for future demands• Innovation in cooling, power, and site design• Industrial IoT and smart manufacturing• Edge, digital twins, and AI-powered intelligence at the edge• From risk to resilience in cybersecurity• Risk, assurance, and readinessAudienceTechEx Global 2026 is tailored for CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Engineering, Platform Engineering teams, Enterprise Architects, CISOs, and senior transformation leaders. The event features over 200 technical sessions and workshops and 150 exhibitors, providing opportunities for peer benchmarking, hands-on exploration of technology solutions, and practical guidance for enterprise-scale implementation.________________________________________Registration & Media InformationTo learn more about attending, exhibiting, or partnering at TechEx Global 2026, visit: https://techexevent.com/global/ For media enquiries or press accreditation, contact: enquiries@techexevent.com.

