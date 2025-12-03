Unmanned Aircraft Prohibited at Macao East Asian Games Dome during 12th NGD & 9th NSOG (Macau)

MACAU, December 3 - According to Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macao approved by Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority will enforce an unmanned aircraft ban within a 50-meter radius of the Macao East Asian Games Dome from December 8 to 15, 2025, to ensure the smooth conduct of events for "The 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics of the People's Republic of China (Macau)".

Additionally, due to the event's operational scope, areas including Macau Taipa Ferry Terminal, Macao Bridge, Wynn Palace, Pousada Marina Infante, England Marina Club Hotel and Marina Phantom Apartment Hotel are explicitly designated as no-fly zones under Article 67 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macao. The Civil Aviation Authority reminds the public that no individual may operate unmanned aircraft in these areas without prior written authorization from the Authority.

For offenders, the Civil Aviation Authority will impose fines ranging from MOP 2,000 to MOP 20,000.

This no-fly notice is officially published today in the Official Gazette No. 49, Series II Supplement.