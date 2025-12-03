Submit Release
Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region"

MACAU, December 3 - To celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 09:00 to 14:00 on 20th December 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”.

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP5.00 each will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

