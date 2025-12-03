Submit Release
Reprint of Personalized Stamps "Rejoicing"

MACAU, December 3 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the reprint of personalized stamps “Rejoicing” on 15th December 2025, its original design and stamp codes remain unchanged; for identification, the year of printing has been changed to (REIMP 2025). The first edition of these personalized stamps was issued on 9th October 2023. 

Customers can select their own photos to be printed on personalized stamps “Rejoicing” in creating a unique stamp sheetlet of their own. It’s a great choice of special occasions for the associations and individuals.

