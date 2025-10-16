SHIFT HR Compliance Training Launches 'SHIFT in Minutes,' 10-Minute Microlearning Courses for Today’s Workplace

New microlearning series helps teams build stronger communication, sharper feedback, and better culture in minutes

Organizations want training that doesn’t just check a box but truly shifts behavior and culture. SHIFT in Minutes courses make an immediate impact employees can feel and organizations can measure.” — Katherin Nukk-Freeman, President

CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The modern workplace moves fast, and so should learning. With hybrid schedules, constant change, and competing priorities, employees need development that fits how they work, not training that pulls them away from it. SHIFT HR Compliance Training today announced the launch of SHIFT in Minutes , a new collection of 10-minute microlearning courses built for the pace and pressures of today’s workplace. Each course delivers practical, real-world skills employees can apply immediately to improve communication, strengthen feedback, and build healthier, more inclusive teams.Power skills such as communication, feedback, and inclusion are the everyday behaviors that strengthen teams and deliver better results. SHIFT in Minutes brings these concepts to life through short, interactive lessons that fit naturally into the workday while inspiring real change.“Our 10-minute microlearning courses are built for today’s workplace: flexible, engaging, and grounded in real-world skills,” said Katherine Nukk-Freeman, Co-Founder and President of SHIFT HR Compliance Training. “We know that organizations want training that doesn’t just check a box but truly shifts behavior and culture. SHIFT in Minutes courses are designed to make an immediate impact employees can feel — and organizations can measure.”Featured Courses in the SHIFT in Minutes Collection include:- Conversations that Count: Giving and Receiving Feedback Training | Helps employees deliver constructive feedback with clarity and care and receive it in ways that build trust and growth.- Belonging in Action: Inclusive Workplace Training | Provides practical tools for creating inclusive environments where all employees feel valued, respected, and able to thrive.- Tuned In Teams: Effective Listening Training | Guides learners to listen with intention, recognize barriers, and practice strategies to improve everyday workplace conversations.Together, these courses address some of the most critical skills employees and teams need to succeed in today’s dynamic work environments. With a focus on shifting mindsets and changing behaviors, SHIFT in Minutes is not only convenient but also transformative.SHIFT HR Compliance Training is recognized as an industry leader for its innovative approach to workplace learning, offering programs that go beyond compliance to build stronger organizational cultures. The launch of SHIFT in Minutes reinforces that commitment by giving employees at every level practical tools they can start using right away.SHIFT in Minutes is now available to organizations of all sizes, either as a standalone series or as part of broader employee development initiatives.For more information about SHIFT in Minutes and SHIFT HR Compliance Training’s full suite of workplace training solutions, visit shiftelt.com About SHIFT HR Compliance TrainingSHIFT HR Compliance Training is the only workplace training company founded by employment attorneys, offering HR compliance and workplace culture training that turns mandates into opportunities for growth and lasting culture change. SHIFT combines legal precision, empathy-driven storytelling, and real-world relevance to deliver training that reduces risk, builds inclusion, and helps organizations thrive.

