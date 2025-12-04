B+E brokers sale of $2,200,000 Burger King property in Poughkeepsie, NY

Burger King property in Poughkeepsie, NY

The 2,742 SF property, leased to Burger King on a long-term NNN lease, was sold to a Private Individual seeking stable cash flow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Burger King property located at 18 Winslow Gate Road, Poughkeepsie, NY for $2,200,000.

"The sale reflects continued investor confidence in high-performing quick-service locations backed by proven operators,” said Camille Renshaw, CEO & Co-Founder at B+E. “This site checked all the boxes - visibility, traffic, and tenant strength - which ultimately drove strong buyer interest and multiple offers."



About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

