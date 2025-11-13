B+E brokers sale of $3,100,000 Walgreens property in North Wilkesboro, NC

Walgreens property in North Wilkesboro, NC

The 14,580 SF property, leased to Walgreens on an NNN lease, was sold to a private buyer seeking stable cash flow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Walgreens property located at 1395 West D St., North Wilkesboro, NC for $3,100,000.

The B+E deal team consisted of William Brooks and Camille Renshaw.

"We continue to see strong investor appetite for essential retail assets leased to credit-rated tenants like Walgreens, with buyers prioritizing predictable income and credit quality, as well as future upside from repositioning,” says B+E Director William Brooks. “This transaction was highly time-sensitive and we effectively leveraged our proprietary database to generate multiple offers, select a private buyer, and ensure a successful outcome for both parties."

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.