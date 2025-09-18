B+E brokers sale of $2,780,000 Keller Group IOS property in Chicago MSA

Keller Group IOS Property in Chicago MSA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Keller Group IOS property located at 17805 Volbrecht Road, Lansing, IL 60438 for $2,780,00.

The B+E deal team consisted of William Brooks and Camille Renshaw.

“This transaction demonstrates the continued appetite for IOS assets leased to investment-grade tenants, particularly mission-critical sites offering below-market rents,” said William Brooks, Director at B+E. “We generated multiple offers through a competitive bid process and ultimately selected a family office buyer that saw the long-term upside in this asset.”

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

