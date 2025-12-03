Caroline Stanbury and Heveya Launch Conscious Luxury Bedding Collection

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heveya is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive bedding collaboration with entrepreneur, podcast host and television personality - Caroline Stanbury. The partnership was unveiled during an intimate overnight retreat on Friday 28 November at The Nest by Sonara in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where guests experienced the new collection through a serene, immersive stay that highlighted Heveya’s commitment to conscious luxury and natural comfort.For one evening, Heveya transformed all fourteen luxury nests at The Nest by Sonara into personalised sleep sanctuaries. Each space was styled with Heveya products including its organic latex mattress, pillows, duvet, curated natural sleep accessories, and for the first time, the Caroline Stanbury x Heveya bedding collection. The environment offered a uniquely peaceful setting for guests to feel the depth, quality and craftsmanship behind the collaboration.The launch featured a warm sunset Yoga Nidra session guided by Alexandra Venison, followed by a soothing sound-healing experience led by Tanya Ali-Jani. An astronomer-led sky safari later guided guests through Arabian star heritage as they enjoyed the stillness of the desert night.The Caroline Stanbury x Heveya collection, themed around ‘Manifest and Grateful’, was created to bring a sense of calm and refined simplicity to the bedroom. Presented in a neutral, earthy palette - including the signature Desert Rose tone - the collection reflects Caroline’s minimalist aesthetic and Heveya’s dedication to natural materials. Caroline Stanbury shared: “I wanted bedding that feels effortless, natural and beautifully refined - pieces that elevate everyday comfort.”Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya said: “With this collaboration, we wanted to bring together the purity of natural materials with an elevated sense of modern luxury. Launching the collection in the heart of the desert felt like the perfect expression of what Heveya stands for - restorative comfort, mindful living and harmony with nature.”Stéphanie Reichenbach Toaldo, Founder & CEO of Nara also shared: “Seeing Heveya and Caroline come together for this collection has been inspiring. It captures the essence of calm, comfort and intentional living, and we are thrilled to support its launch.”Following the launch, the public will be able to explore and experience the exclusive collection at the Heveya Showroom in Al Quoz, where the brand’s immersive ‘Sleep Studio’ offers guests the opportunity to enjoy the bedding in an intimate, private setting that mirrors a true Heveya sleep experience.The Caroline Stanbury x Heveya collection will be available for purchase from 3 December 2025 at the Heveya Showroom and online at www.heveya.ae . For more information, follow @carolinestanbury or @heveyaae on Instagram.(ends)You can access the visuals here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18vYohRdxBpCjTvCOvUMPYdx_p8fLkeID?usp= sharingAbout HeveyaHeveya is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveya combines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About NaraSonara Camp, The Nest, Lady Nara Dubai, Lady Nara Oman and Nara in the City together define Nara as the region’s leading curator of extraordinary dining journeys. From desert to sea to city, every concept elevates the ordinary into the sublime with fine dining, immersive performance and seamless hospitality.ReservationsPhone: +971503367909Email: info@sonara.ae Website: https://www.nara.ae/ Press Information and Contacts:Caroline Holmberg Caroline@coco-comms.meJania Hemnani Jania@coco-comms.me

