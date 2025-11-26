MGallery the Retreat Unveils Its Serene ‘Magic Tales’ Festive Season for 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGallery the Retreat welcomes the festive season with a refined lineup of celebrations inspired by nature, light, and mindful moments. Under the enchanting theme of Magic Tales, the wellness-focused resort introduces a series of experiences designed to bring families, couples, and guests together in an atmosphere of serenity, warmth, and seasonal beauty.Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony27 November 2025 _ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Hotel LobbyThe festivities begin as the hotel’s lobby transforms into a softly illuminated haven for the annual tree lighting ceremony. Guests will be greeted by the soothing harmonies of the Retreat Choir and the melodic notes of a live acoustic guitarist, creating a peaceful and uplifting ambience. Santa Claus will make a cheerful appearance, adding a touch of magic for families and children. Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy comforting non-alcoholic mulled wine and a selection of festive delicatessens served as pass- arounds, offering a warm and inviting start to the season.Christmas Eve Dinner24 December 2025 _ 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Vibe RestaurantOn Christmas Eve, Vibe Restaurant welcomes guests to a festive dinner blending warm holiday flavors with Retreat MGallery’s signature serenity. The evening features live acoustic music, a dedicated children’s activity corner at the Garden Lounge, and a joyful visit from Santa Claus with gifts for the little ones. The experience offers a refined yet comforting celebration, perfect for families and loved ones gathering for the holidays.Pricing:AED 299 per adult (soft beverages & non-alcoholic champagne)AED 149 per child aged 6–12Christmas Day Brunch25 December 2025 _ 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM | Vibe RestaurantThe celebrations continue with a heartwarming Christmas Day Brunch crafted for families seeking a relaxed yet festive afternoon. A thoughtfully curated buffet, gentle live acoustic music, and dedicated children’s activities set the tone for a joyful daytime gathering. Santa will return with gifts, ensuring a memorable moment for young guests.Pricing:AED 299 per adult (non-alcoholic bubbly package)AED 149 per child aged 6–11New Year’s Eve: The Enchanted Forest Gala31 December 2025 _ 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM | Pool Area & Solmare Theme: The Enchanted Forest GalaDress Code: Gala AttireMGallery the Retreat invites guests to welcome 2026 inside the serene glow of the Enchanted Forest Gala. The poolside and Solmare areas transform into a magical landscape illuminated in emerald green, gold, and midnight blue. Guests will enjoy a lavish buffet, flowing crafted non-alcoholic beverages, and an evening of immersive entertainment featuring live performers, musicians, and a DJ. As midnight approaches, a graceful countdown unfolds beneath a softly glowing canopy inspired by the natural beauty of the forest.Pricing:Early Bird (until 10th December): AED 1,299 per adult | AED 649 per child Regular Price: AED 1,499 per adult | AED 749 per childVIP Package: AED 1,999 per person (premium non-alcoholic bubbly included) For reservations, please contact +971 50 836 8502 or restaurant.reservations@theretreatpalmdubai.com.Spaces for these exclusive experiences are limited. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates. For reservations and enquiries, please contact whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or follow us on instagram on @theretreatpalmdubai.Images link: https://www.filemail.com/d/fxisbalnndbmaiv (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONMGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

