Brave Table Live and KAILO Host Exclusive Wellness Experience at Achievher Studio

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brave Table Live and KAILO announce a new collaborative wellness experience taking place on Friday, 28 November 2025, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Achievher Studio in Dubai. This immersive morning is designed to bring together movement, mindfulness, emotional wellbeing, and meaningful conversation for both The Brave Table and KAILO communities.Hosted by Dr. Neeta Bhushan, founder of The Brave Table, the experience opens with a dynamic nervous system reset flow led by Jay Cardiello, KAILO global ambassador and celebrity transformation coach known for training Jennifer Lopez, 50 Cent, and Kendall Jenner. This session supports grounding, energy release, and physical recalibration. This is followed by a guided meditation with Raj Trivedi, KAILO’s breathwork and meditation master, inviting participants to explore emotional balance, nervous system regulation, and inner stillness.A live conversation will take place featuring Dr. Oz and Kristy Morris, co-founders of KAILO, interviewed by Dr. Neeta Bhushan. Reflecting on this collaboration, Kristy Morris shared, “Creating spaces where people can reconnect with themselves has always been at the heart of KAILO. Bringing this intention to life with The Brave Table community in Dubai allows us to elevate emotional wellbeing in a way that feels deeply human, grounded, and transformative. We are honoured to co-create a morning that supports real connection and nervous system healing.”Special guest Tanya Ali-Jani joins the experience as a sound healing practitioner, Himalayan Kundalini Kriya Yoga and meditation teacher, and breathwork guide. Known for her deeply intuitive approach, Tanya blends ancient wisdom with modern science to create grounding, heart-opening spaces that support emotional release, energetic recalibration, and nervous system healing. Her work invites participants to shift from states of survival into inner safety, self-love and alignment.Dr. Neeta Bhushan added, “Brave Table Live has always been about meaningful conversations and shared humanity. Coming together with KAILO allows us to expand that mission through movement, meditation and rituals that open people up to deeper self-awareness. This experience is an invitation to slow down, reset, and return to ourselves in community.”Following the interview, guests will gather on the terrace for a rose ritual circle with Dr. Neeta, overlooking the iconic Burj Al Arab. Guests will be invited into reflection and connection while enjoying Neeta’s signature chai tonics.This event marks a shared commitment by Brave Table Live and KAILO to cultivate deeper wellbeing and community connection in the region. For more details, visit www.neetabhushan.com or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanA TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, and former cosmetic dentist turned emotional health advocate, Dr. Neeta Bhushan is the founder of The Brave Table, a top-ranked global podcast. Her work blends psychology, leadership, and wellness to help women overcome burnout, build emotional resilience, and rise with courage. Her best-selling book That Sucked. Now What? empowers women worldwide to reclaim their stories and step into their power.About The Brave Table LIVEThe Brave Table LIVE is the in-person extension of Dr. Neeta Bhushan’s acclaimed podcast, The Brave Table. Each gathering creates a welcoming space for women to embrace vulnerability, celebrate reinvention, and share authentic stories of empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.