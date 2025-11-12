Sofema Aviation Services Launches GACAR-Compliant Regulatory Training to Support Saudi Aviation Compliance

GACAR Compliant Regulatory Training

SAS has announced the introduction of a new online training program tailored to meet the requirements of the GACAR in Saudi Arabia.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) has announced the introduction of a new online training program tailored to meet the requirements of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Regulations (GACAR) in Saudi Arabia. The training – GACAR Part 145 & GACAR Part 43 for Repair Stations – Initial – is designed to support maintenance organisations in aligning with national regulatory standards.This initiative aims to provide industry professionals and maintenance personnel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a clear understanding of GACAR’s maintenance and repair requirements as the country continues its aviation sector growth.Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema, commented:"Saudi Arabia continues to develop rapidly, and aviation remains a key part of this progress. By offering this GACA-compliant training, Sofema Online supports local repair stations in achieving regulatory proficiency and maintaining operational standards."Overview of the TrainingThe online course provides comprehensive instruction on the structure and application of two core GACAR components:GACAR Part 145: Outlines certification, operation, quality system, and safety management requirements for repair stations.GACAR Part 43: Defines maintenance performance and recording standards, ensuring compliance with approved data and airworthiness procedures.The course is recommended for professionals working in or supporting repair stations seeking to maintain compliance under GACA oversight.Training Details:Focus: Application of GACAR Part 145 & Part 43 RequirementsDelivery: Online, self-paced learningDuration: Equivalent to 3 days of classroom trainingFee: 182.00 EURKey Learning ObjectivesUpon completion, participants will be able to:Demonstrate a working knowledge of GACAR Parts 145 and 43 requirements.Apply regulatory principles to maintenance and repair station operations.Recognise the interface between GACAR Part 145 and Part 43.Support compliance with GACA maintenance and oversight standards.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online, a division of Sofema Aviation Services established in 2008, provides regulatory and vocational training to the global aviation industry. The platform offers more than 400 courses and has issued over 185,000 certificates to date. Its programs are developed by aviation professionals with extensive operational and regulatory experience, including EASA-qualified instructors.Sofema Online delivers cost-effective, flexible learning solutions, supporting organisations in meeting their regulatory training obligations and strengthening compliance capability within the Saudi aviation sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.