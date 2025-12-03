Celebrating 50 years of IDEA
The landmark Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, commonly known as IDEA, celebrated its 50th anniversary this past weekend on Nov. 29. Since 1975, the IDEA has ensured a free and appropriate public education for children and youth with disabilities across the country. In Iowa, special education programs and services support close to 76,000 students and learners, offering high-quality opportunities to learn and succeed.
To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the IDEA, the Iowa Department of Education has released a new video, capturing testimonies on how this historic law has impacted children across Iowa.
For more information on the IDEA in Iowa, visit the Department’s I3 Iowa IDEA Information website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.