Two Iowa high school seniors to serve as delegates for 64th annual national program

Two outstanding high school student leaders have been announced as the 2026 Iowa delegates for the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program, held in Washington, D.C., each year.

Harrison Burkhardt, a senior at Johnston Community School District, and Sriya Munjuluri, a senior at Waukee Community School District, have been selected to join 100 other student delegates for Washington Week in March, which offers an opportunity to experience our nation’s government processes up-close. As delegates, both Harrison and Sriya will travel to Washington, D.C., at no cost and will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.

“I am excited to participate in this program to engage with other students who want to help others and help the country,” Harrison said. “This is a great opportunity to meet and network with people from different areas of the country with diverse backgrounds who want to serve communities and develop ideas for how we can make an impact.”

Two additional high school seniors were also selected to serve as alternates for the program. Daniel Umemezie, a senior at Cedar Falls Community School District, and Brigid Bonner, a senior at Denison Community School District were named as Iowa’s alternates.

A committee from the Iowa Department of Education conducted the application and selection process to determine this year’s student delegates and alternates. To become a delegate or alternate, students were required to submit a detailed application and video submission and participate in an in-person interview.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program is a highly competitive initiative and offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for exceptional Iowa student leaders,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, Department administrative consultant. “Congratulations to the two delegates and two alternates who were selected to represent Iowa. We are excited to see how these young people will use their experiences to strengthen their leadership skills and make a difference in Iowa and across the country.”

Two high school students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity are chosen as delegates for the program. To qualify, students must currently serve in a high-level elected or appointed leadership position and have an interest in pursuing a career in public service.

“Through this program, I not only want to further my personal interests in public policy, but I also want to bring my experiences back to my community and help advocate for more informed youth,” Sriya said. “I want to be more informed on governmental procedures and bring that information to the students and peers that I serve.”

Now in its 64th year, the U.S. Senate Youth Program is a national, nonpartisan initiative that offers high school student leaders with opportunities to experience and gain insight into the country’s government and political processes. Sponsored by the Hearst Foundations, student delegates will attend meetings and policy briefings during Washington Week and will have opportunities to potentially meet government officials, such as senators, agency leaders, cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and even the President of the United States. Students will also tour national monuments, memorials and other historic sites around Washington, D.C.

Information on Iowa’s two delegates for the U.S. Senate Youth Program is provided below.

Harrison Burkhardt

Harrison is involved in a wide variety of school and community activities, ranging from National Honor Society President to head section leader for the show choir team. He also serves as team captain for the school’s mock trial team, co-president of the Science and Sustainability Club and music lead for the Johnston Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Harrison regularly volunteers in his community and has received numerous honors, including being named as a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist, earning the Iowa Seal of Biliteracy and being recognized as an AP Scholar with distinction, among others.





Sriya Munjuluri

Sriya is involved in several school and community leadership teams, including Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Youth Advisory Council. She also serves as the team lead for the school’s speech and debate team and is the founder and president of Girls Who Code at Waukee. Sriya volunteers with several local organizations, including local hospitals and the World Food Prize, among others. She has also received numerous other honors as an American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation Delegate, Borlaug Scholar and National German Exam Awardee.