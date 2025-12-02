Celebrating CSEd Week

Calling all problem-solvers! Iowa’s Computer Science Education Week (CSEd Week) is taking cues from a famous detective this year with events sure to engage students’ critical thinking and analytical skills.

CSEd Week is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of computer science education at all levels and to underscore the critical role of computing in all careers. Founded in 2010 and celebrated the second week of December, it serves as a call to action, introducing students to coding and computational thinking.

This year’s theme in Iowa, “Elementary, My Dear Coder,” was chosen to reinforce the importance of foundational computer science experiences in the early grades.

“Through celebrations like CSEd Week, we are laying important groundwork for future computer and data scientists.” said Michelle Meier, computer science consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “Students tend to make up their minds about STEM subjects, particularly engineering and computer science, by age six. CSEd Week gives young learners the opportunity to engage with computer science at an early age in a fun and engaging way with the hope that they will flourish in the field in the future.”

This year, CSEd Week is December 6-12. The Department is organizing free daily events during the school day for educators and their classes to embrace the wonders of computer science. Sign-ups are open now, but space is limited.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, students will have the opportunity to virtually enter the CodeJoy studio. Using their own devices, students will code in real-time alongside an expert and peers from across the state, completing various tasks.

Tuesday’s live event will feature former rocket scientist and current program manager at Google, Terysa Ridgeway. Along with sharing about her life and career experiences, Ridgeway will engage students across the state and read one of her “Terysa Solves It” children’s books.

On Thursday, partners at the Science Center of Iowa will lead an event highlighting artificial intelligence and machine learning.

For more information on CSEd Week events in Iowa and to sign-up, visit the Department’s webpage or contact Michelle Meier at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.