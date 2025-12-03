ORGANSK® COPENHAGEN Unveils Organic Loungewear and Jeans-Inspired Sweatpants That Redefine Comfort and Style

Jeans Joggers

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORGANSK® COPENHAGEN, the Scandinavian sustainable fashion brand known for it’s premium craftsmanship, exceptional fits, and a commitment to non-toxic organic garments, is proud to announce the launch of its new GOTS-certified organic loungewear collection and elevated basics. This highly anticipated release brings together the brand’s denim expertise with a fresh take on modern comfort—introducing a new category of formal loungewear, including jeans-inspired and pants-inspired sweatpants designed to bridge the gap between relaxation and refined style.

With this collection, ORGANSK® reinforces its position as a leader in next-generation sustainable fashion, combining softness, durability, high-quality organic materials, and timeless silhouettes that work effortlessly from home to office, weekday to weekend.

A New Standard for Organic Loungewear

Crafted entirely from GOTS-certified organic cotton, the new collection reflects ORGANSK®’s uncompromising dedication to transparency, non-toxic processes, and environmentally responsible production. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the world’s leading certification for organic fibers, ensuring purity of materials, ethical working conditions, strict environmental criteria, and complete traceability from field to finished garment.

“Comfort and sustainability don’t have to be mutually exclusive,” says Alen Hrustic , CEO of ORGANSK® COPENHAGEN. “With this collection, our goal was to elevate loungewear into something truly versatile and stylish pieces that feel incredible on the skin, move beautifully with the body, and are made responsibly at every step.”

Premium Softness Meets the Brand’s Signature Fit Expertise

ORGANSK® is widely recognized for its organic denim—a category where fit, structure, and detail matter immensely. The brand has applied this same design DNA to loungewear, resulting in minimal silhouettes that feel relaxed but look remarkably polished. Each piece is engineered for shape retention, flattering lines, and everyday ease, without compromising on softness or breathability.

From buttery-soft loungewear tops and lightweight essentials to thoughtfully structured joggers and premium basics, the collection blends lived-in comfort with luxury appeal. The fabrics are selected for their natural texture, gentle touch, and long-term durability—qualities that align with the brand’s slow-fashion philosophy and emphasis on long-wearing garments.

Introducing Formal Loungewear: Jeans- and Pants-Inspired Sweatpants

A highlight of the new collection is ORGANSK®’s innovative category of formal loungewear, developed for individuals who want the comfort of sweats with the sophistication of tailored trousers. These unique designs draw inspiration from denim and dress pants—featuring clean lines, refined detailing, and elevated structure—while maintaining the softness and mobility of premium loungewear.

The jeans-inspired sweatpants reinterpret classic five-pocket styling and subtle denim cues in a cozy, organic cotton fleece. Meanwhile, the pants-inspired sweatpants offer a more polished silhouette reminiscent of tailored trousers, complete with smooth seams and sophisticated finishing touches. Both styles are ideal for hybrid work, travel days, or anyone seeking a modern wardrobe that embraces flexibility without sacrificing aesthetic.

Designed for a New Era of Everyday Living

As lifestyle habits shift and demand grows for clothing that transitions seamlessly between settings, ORGANSK®’s new collection arrives at the perfect moment. These pieces are intentionally designed to move beyond traditional boundaries—comfortable enough for lounging, refined enough for meetings, and durable enough for everyday wear.

“We believe that the future of fashion lies in multifunctional, high-quality essentials,” Alen Hrustic. “Clothing should make you feel good in every sense—physically, emotionally, and ethically.”

Availability

The new GOTS-certified organic loungewear and basics collection is now available exclusively at organsk.com. Customers can explore a curated range of styles available in versatile, seasonless colors that complement any wardrobe.

Organic Loungewear

