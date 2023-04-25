ORGANSK®, a Scandinavian denim brand launches subscription-based denim on the US market

organic jeans Circular fashion Nordic Swan Ecolabel Jeans

With re-circulation of the products, organsk® aims to close the loop and help the fashion industry move away from the linear take-make-waste model.

Fashion changes, clothes wear out, and body shapes fluctuate. That's where organsk®LIFE comes in, a subscription that makes a difference.” — Alen Hrustic

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ORGANSK®, an eco-certified premium denim brand, brings consumer-friendly subscription schemes to the US market.

“At Organsk, we believe it must be 'the new normal' to think more sustainably. We aim to close the loop with re-circulation of our products, offering flexible subscriptions to customers who prefer brand new clothes and vintage lovers who prefer re-used” CEO, Alen Hrustic

Circular fashion

Starting from $25 a month, organsk® subscriptions (organsk®Life) allow consumers to select brand new organsk® jeans and swap them for a new pair every six months. Users get access to their own customer panel where they can edit, track orders and swap for brand new garments easily. With organsk®Life, customers can have any style swapped to their home within a few days, while contributing to circular economy. The company repairs and cleans returned jeans before cycling them back into the market for vintage lovers. Subscription plans for vintage-lovers are expected to be launched late 2023.

“When it comes to clothes, you have portals for designer clothes and dresses, but almost no one is actively offering subscriptions for regular new clothes, that are made to be used and reused – and at same time ease your everyday life.” CEO, Alen Hrustic

About organsk

organsk® is a young, contemporary jeans brand that aims to set new standards in the fashion industry. The brand is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and launched in 2023 with sustainability as its foundation. Being radically transparent, organsk is PETA-Approved vegan, offering GOTS certified organic denim jeans for men and women, and is accredited by one of the world's toughest and most recognized environmental & social certifications across the entire supply chain: the Nordic Swan Ecolabel (which is the recognized, official Nordic environmental label).

