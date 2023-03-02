ORGANSK®, a next-gen Scandinavian denim start-up aims to disrupt the fashion industry

Organic denim organsk® vs. the world Data

Pioneering a new wave of fashion, by leading the shift to more sustainable, cooperative, and circular systems that honor our communities and the environment.

We think globally, act responsibly and do not necessarily need to be the best in the world, but the best FOR the world” — Alen Hrustic

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ORGANSK® model offers an alternative to today's linear take-make-dump model. Being radically transparent and independently certified by some of the world's strictest environmental and social standards from raw material extraction to ethical production and consumption, ORGANSK goes a step further by providing scalable take-back and leasing schemes built to reflect customer desires.

“At Organsk, we believe it must be 'the new normal' to think more sustainably. Every fiber and accessory is eco-certified to ensure that our actions lead to meaningful change. But we don’t stop there. We aim to close the loop with circulation of our products.” CEO, Alen Hrustic

The idea for ORGANSK® arose with the desire to eliminate overconsumption of clothing, lack of transparency and an inappropriate use of chemicals in the fashion industry. Today, about 2,450 chemicals are used to produce clothing, of which 1,150 are classified toxic or hazardous to health and the environment (Swedish Chemicals Agency, 2014) . 3 out of 5 garments produced, end up in landfills or get incinerated every year. Moreover, consumers wear clothes for half as long, as they did 20 years ago. Nevertheless, the number of clothing produced annually has doubled since the year 2000, exceeding 100 billion for the first time in 2014 , while polyester, a synthetic fiber derived from oil and natural gas, has become the world's most used fiber in clothing production today.

“We believe that environmental and social policy are two sides of the same coin. From fiber to textile production and the distribution of the final product, our process is ensured in terms of working conditions, full transparency, and environmental responsibility. Of course, this can only be done by using the best materials and alternative technologies to create a long- lasting, top- notch design.” CEO Alen Hrustic

Circular consumption, transparency, and digitalization

On organsk.com, customers can easily buy, lease or rent jeans. A monthly subscription plan allows customers to swap jeans with a few clicks at no additional cost, while offering full transparency of where, how and by whom the product is made. By circulating garments in addition to providing hard data and ecolabelling across the entire product range, ORGANSK® wants to make it easy for the conscious consumer to make the right choices.

‘With our circular concept, we can balance demand and supply, while making a real difference.'' says CEO, Alen Hrustic.

Design: Driven by purpose

A key component of the ORGANSK® design is to introduce circular thinking in the initial design phase. From responsible management of natural resources i.e using exclusively recycled fibers and 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, combined with eco-conscious laser technologies and atmospheric washes, ORGANSK® produces premium quality jeans with significantly reduced water and energy impact, as well as meeting strict chemical requirements across the entire supply chain.

Eco-labelled

ORGANSK is a PETA-Approved vegan brand offering GOTS certified organic denim and is accredited by one of the world's toughest and most recognized environmental & social certifications: the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, which is the recognized, official Nordic environmental label.

"It is very pleasing that ORGANSK, as a new denim brand, has chosen to be certified by the Swan label. The Nordic Ecolabel supports companies' green transformation and product development, as it evaluates the environmental impact in all relevant phases of a product's life cycle. Many consumers demand reliable benchmarks to be able to choose more environmentally friendly clothes - and the Nordic Ecolabel makes it easy for consumers to choose among the best environmentally friendly products," says Martin Fabiansen, CEO of Ecolabelling Denmark.

Looking ahead

"The goal for us is to show people that you can have a clothing brand that is more environmentally friendly without reinventing the production wheel for each collection. We look forward to introducing ORGANSK® to retailers who share the same values"". CEO, Alen Hrustic

Information

Web: organsk.com

E-mail: media@organsk.com

Alen Hrustic

Tel. +45-42729401

