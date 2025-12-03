CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Knoxville, TN

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe the end-of-life experience should not be stressful or frightening for pets.” — Dr. Taylor Martin

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence to provide in-home pet euthanasia services in Knoxville, TN , by adding a new licensed veterinarian. The company provides the service through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best option for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Taylor Martin joins Dr. Mackenzie Treece and Dr. Nicole Ramos to serve Knoxville and the surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Knoxville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe the end-of-life experience should not be stressful or frightening for pets. The home environment allows them to remain in a familiar, peaceful space surrounded by their loved ones, which is much less intimidating than a hospital setting. My goal is to provide a gentle, compassionate experience for both the pet and the family," says Dr. Taylor Martin. In-home euthanasia is an important fit for Knoxville because our community has a large pet population but relatively few veterinarians who provide this service. Families here want compassionate options that allow their pets to pass peacefully at home, and I’m honored to help fill that need, she added.Dr. Martin brings both warmth and expertise to her work in end-of-life veterinary care, shaped by a lifelong connection to East Tennessee and a deep commitment to supporting families through life’s most tender moments. Born and raised near Chattanooga, she went on to complete her undergraduate studies at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee in 2012. After graduation, she chose to settle in Knoxville, where she and her family enjoy the region’s natural beauty, rich culture, and abundant outdoor activities.Dr. Martin’s path to veterinary medicine was guided by her fascination with medical science and her desire to care for a wide variety of patients. Over the course of her career, she found a special calling in supporting pets at the end of their lives. Providing a peaceful, pain-free transition for animals whose quality of life has declined has become one of the most meaningful aspects of her work. She believes that offering this care in the familiarity of a pet’s home is one of the greatest gifts she can give—honoring the pet’s comfort and the profound bond they share with their family.Dr. Taylor Martin is dedicated to guiding pets and their families through the end-of-life process with exceptional compassion, ensuring each experience is as gentle, dignified, and stress-free as possible.Dr. Martin serves Knoxville, Maryville, Sevierville, Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Powell, Farragut, Clinton, Seymour, Loudon, Dandridge, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Knoxville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $30 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

