Portland Rioter Facing Criminal Charges After He Threatened to Kill ICE Officers and Sexually Assault Their Wives

ICE law enforcement officers face an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemns the actions of John Paul Cupp, charged with making threats against a federal law enforcement officer. He threatened to kill law enforcement officers and sexually assault their wives.

Cupp regularly produced violent online rhetoric and content calling for war against the United States, making antisemitic threats, and threats of violence.

He posted on Instagram videos of him threatening law enforcement outside the ICE facility in Portland “I’ll have your wife looking at your head while I f**k her,”and “his wife will love looking at his f***ing head when she gets it in the mail.” He also repeatedly refers to himself as Osama bin Laden.

“This man is now facing federal charges for making violent threats against ICE law enforcement and their families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Our ICE law enforcement officers face an 8,000% increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members. From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you threaten or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Every day, America’s brave ICE officers put their lives on the line to defend our homeland and keep Americans safe. ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.

