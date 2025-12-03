Man Arrested for Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Federal Facility in Brazen Anti-ICE Attack

ICE is currently facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON – A man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Monday after throwing multiple Molotov cocktails at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office building in Los Angeles, CA, while shouting anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sentiments.

On Monday, the 54-year-old suspect arrived at the Los Angeles Federal Building (LAFB) armed with multiple Molotov cocktails. A contract Protective Security Officer (PSO) heard the man yelling anti-ICE comments at the officers on the sidewalk off property. He proceeded to throw two Molotov cocktails at officers guarding the building.

The suspect was taken into custody and stated that he wanted to blow up the building and “spray down” all the officers while making more derogatory comments about ICE officers. Fortunately, the bottles were not lit and did not catch fire and there were no injuries or damage to federal property. He also had four knives and a Leatherman tool on him at the time of his arrest.

“This was a clear and deliberate attack on federal law enforcement, and it is emblematic of the constant attacks these brave men and women endure day in and day out as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our officers are facing mass assaults, vehicles used as weapons against them, and even targeted shootings. These attacks are the consequences of hateful and un-American rhetoric by sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media who smear our officers with misinformation and false narratives. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Monday’s brazen attack — which came just days after a radicalized gunman’s fatal ambush shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington D.C. — was just the latest instance in a dangerous and growing trend of attacks on DHS law enforcement. For example, ICE officers are currently facing a 1,150% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

The suspect has an extensive criminal history that spans back almost four decades, including an attempted murder charge in 1987, a robbery armed with a firearm charge in 1991, and a charge of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 in 2007.

# # #