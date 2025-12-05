Border Crossings Once Again at a Record Low in November 2025

CBP’s record-low border crossings decrease again, seventh consecutive month of zero USBP releases WASHINGTON – Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security—through U.S. Customs and Border Protection—continues to set new records for border security. Preliminary data shows both U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions and total CBP encounters declined from October to November, making this the lowest number of encounters for the start of a fiscal year in history. “Once again, we have a record low number of encounters at the border and the 7th straight month of zero releases. Month after month, we are delivering results that were once thought impossible: the most secure border in history and unmatched enforcement successes,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the dedication of DHS law enforcement, America’s borders are safer than ever before.” “Our focus is unwavering: secure the border, enforce the law, and protect this nation,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “These numbers reflect the tireless efforts of our agents and officers who are delivering results that redefine border security. We’re not slowing down. We’re setting the pace for the future.” November encounters even lower than October’s historic low 30,367 total encounters nationwide — lower than 30,573 in October Lowest start to a fiscal year ever 60,940 total encounters nationwide in October and November – lower than any prior fiscal year to date. This is 28% lower than the previous low of 84,293 in FY2012. Seven Straight Months of Zero Releases For the seventh consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law – a milestone unmatched in modern border history. Ten months under Trump sees less apprehensions than one month under Biden Since January 21 through end of November, there have been 117,105 total enforcement encounters along the southwest border which is 37% less than the monthly average of 185,625 during the Biden Administration. Historic Control and Consistency USBP nationwide apprehensions have averaged under 10,000 per month since President Trump took office – a level of deterrence unmatched in modern border history. Daily Average Apprehensions on the Southwest Border 245 per day – less than 11 per hour 95% lower than the daily average under the last administration (5,110/day, Feb. 2021-Dec.2024) In December 2023, 336 aliens were apprehended every hour – today, that’s more than one day’s worth of apprehensions. Record Drug Seizures 54,947 pounds of drugs seized nationwide — an 33% increase from October. Fentanyl seizures: 1,543 pounds — a 59% increase from October and the highest monthly total since last October. Methamphetamine seizures: 21,935 pounds — a 118% increase from October. Cocaine seizures: 8,240 pounds — an 40% increase from October. Final numbers will be released in the coming weeks. DHS remains committed to delivering results that safeguard the nation, secure the border, and uphold the rule of law. # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.